Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Meal Replacement in Austria", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Meal replacement products continue to struggle in Austria as value sales are expected to shrink again in 2013. Consumers are increasingly using other approaches to stay healthy and manage their weight instead of going for meal replacement slimming products. With a growing number of obese and overweight people in Austria, as well as a growing number of people who eat irregularly due to busier lifestyles and greater time constraints, public health campaigns and policies as well as healthy...
Euromonitor International's Meal Replacement in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Convalescence, Meal Replacement Slimming.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Meal Replacement market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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