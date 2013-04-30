Meal Replacement in Chile - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Meal Replacement in Chile" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Meal replacement products are still something new in the country. Consumers are still unused to consuming such products on a daily basis. Most consumers who are trying these products are influenced by the typical fashion diet that appeals mostly to women. During 2012 high economic activity led to certain consumer segments seeing increased levels of disposable income. As these products tend to have a high unit price, consumption of meal replacement products was boosted by economic activity.
Euromonitor International's Meal Replacement in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Convalescence, Meal Replacement Slimming.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Meal Replacement market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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