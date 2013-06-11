Meal Replacement in Dominican Republic - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Meal Replacement in Dominican Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- In the Dominican Republic the average consumer is slightly overweight, and as a result, many people are looking for products that help them lose weight without doing exercise. For these reasons, meal replacement slimming keeps growing as the available brands use different distribution and sales methods to attract these consumers.
Euromonitor International's Meal Replacement in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Convalescence, Meal Replacement Slimming.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
