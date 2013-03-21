Meal Replacement in Estonia - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Meal Replacement in Estonia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Meal replacement is expected to see constant value sales growth of 2% to reach EUR30 thousand in 2012. In Estonia, meal replacement products are mostly used by people that have difficulties adhering to a healthy diet or those looking to lose weight. However, other than instances where meal replacement products are used for medical reasons, these products tend not to be considered as essential and demand is largely dependent on consumer purchasing power. As such, demand for meal replacement...
Euromonitor International's Meal Replacement in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Convalescence, Meal Replacement Slimming.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
