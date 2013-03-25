Meal Replacement in Poland - New Study Released

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Meal Replacement in Poland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Meal replacement in Poland consists only of meal replacement slimming products, with sales of convalescence products being negligible. Sales of meal replacement slimming are basically driven by the overall demand for convenient and easy solutions to aid weight loss and maintain an appropriate weight. Nonetheless, the category is facing strong competition from OTC weight management products, which are more affordable and are considered to be effective. In an attempt to attract consumers'...
Euromonitor International's Meal Replacement in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Convalescence, Meal Replacement Slimming.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Meal Replacement market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
