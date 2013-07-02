"Meal Replacement in Saudi Arabia" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Saudi Arabia has, in recent years, seen a growing focus on health consciousness and awareness. The obesity levels found in the country are alarming, and unhealthy diet patterns, high intake of sugar, fat and junk food as well as lack of physical activities contributes to it. In recent years, however, people have gradually started becoming aware of the dangers of obesity and are intending to switch to healthier eating habits. Women consumers are especially becoming more conscious of their...
Euromonitor International's Meal Replacement in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Convalescence, Meal Replacement Slimming.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Meal Replacement market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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