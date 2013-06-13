Meal Replacement in South Africa: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Meal replacement products have experienced something of a turnaround in 2012. Whilst price hikes and a decrease in disposable income have resulted in a decline in consumer spending on "luxury" items such as meal replacement products, consumers who require convalescence products have resumed purchasing these products, although at a far slower rate than in the past. Some state hospitals may be using cheaper porridges rather than meal replacement products to treat those patients who require...
Euromonitor International's Meal Replacement in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Convalescence, Meal Replacement Slimming.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Meal Replacement market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
