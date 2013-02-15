"Meal Replacement in Sweden" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Meal Replacement in Sweden"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- Diet fads continue to come and go in Sweden. In recent years, diet fads such as LCHF (low carbohydrate/ high fat), the Atkins diet and the low-GI (glycemic index) diets have all been subject to a high degree of media hype. During the review period, the LCHF diet enjoyed extremely high popularity in Sweden and this even resulted in significant shifts in demand in several packaged food categories. Nevertheless, in spite of the fluctuating fortunes of these diet fads, demand for meal replacement...
Euromonitor International's Meal Replacement in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Convalescence, Meal Replacement Slimming.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
