Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2020 -- The Meal Replacement Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The Meal Replacement market value is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.36% by value during the period 2019-2024.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Meal Replacement Market: Abbott Laboratories, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Unilever & Conagra Brands.



Industry News and Developments:



Meal replacement shake improves glucose response in type 2 diabetes



August 10, 2020: Adults with type 2 diabetes who replaced their usual breakfast and an afternoon or evening snack with a nutritional shake experienced a 47% reduction in postmeal peak glucose after breakfast, according to findings from a pilot study.



"Nutrition is such a critical part in the management of any diabetes, but particularly type 2 diabetes," Richard M. Bergenstal, MD, executive director of the International Diabetes Center Park Nicollet in Minneapolis, told Healio. "We wanted to evaluate if a different approach to nutrition could improve glucose control. We talk about it all the time, and no one is carefully studying it, particularly with new technology."

Herbalife Nutrition Launches Product Line to Meet Consumer Demand for Alternative Proteins

LOS ANGELES Mar. 19, 2019-- Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today launched Formula 1 Select Meal Replacement shake and Protein Drink Mix Select. The two new plant-based nutrition mixes, formulated with a high-quality blend of pea, quinoa and rice proteins, are the perfect nutritional solution for those with common food allergies such as soy, dairy or gluten, and meet the needs of today's health conscious consumers who seek alternative sources of protein.



"There is a growing trend of health conscience consumers looking for wholesome, plant-based ingredients, and we are excited to provide two new protein-rich options," said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director for North America, Herbalife Nutrition. "Our new products provide a perfect blend of key nutrients to help consumers maintain a healthy, balanced diet."



The proportion of U.S. consumers that adhere to a vegetarian or vegan diet is growing, as is the desire for consumers to consume more protein. A Nielsen Homescan survey last year found that 39 percent of Americans are actively trying to eat more plant-based foods1 and 60 percent want to get more protein in their diets.



Key Market Trends



A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Meal Replacement Market. The report analyses the Meal Replacement Market by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and by Country (U.S., U.K, France, China). The Meal Replacement market has been analysed by By Product Type (Ready to Drink, Edible Bars, Powdered Products, Others) and By Distribution Channel (Specialty Store, Online Stores, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Others) for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Over the recent years, Meal Replacement Market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of increasing growing urban and working population aligned with rising income and old population. Moreover, rise in the demand for heathy and nutritious food and rising number of high-net-worth individuals has been driving the market meal replacement products globally. Further, increasing working population and rising demand for on-the-go meal because of daily hectic life of the consumer is expected to drive the market growth in forecast period. Amongst the countries, US accounts for the largest share in the Global Meal Replacement Market in 2018.



Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.



Analytical Tools: The Meal Replacement Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



