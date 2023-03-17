NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2023 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Meal Replacement Shake covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2023-2028). The Global Meal Replacement Shake explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing.



Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are GNC Holdings, Inc. (United States), OZiva (India), Fast&Up (India), Slim Fast (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (United Kingdom), Soylent Nutrition (United States), Orgain (United States), SATURO (Austria), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Herbalife Nutrition (United States), Nature's Bounty (United States), Ample Foods (United States), Kellogg's (United States), OptiBiotix Health (United Kingdom), Simply Good Foods Co (United States).



Meal replacement shakes are ready to drink liquid beverages or powders. In today's time, it is highly consumed as an alternative to meals or food products due to rapidly growing working populations and the busy lifestyles of people. Meal replacement shakes are becoming very popular among the health-conscious population especially the young generation as it provides required nutrients and helps to reduce weight. Further, the consumers are demanding more nutritious alternatives to fast food, and the expansion of plant-based or non-dairy beverages and formulations will create significant opportunities for the meal replacement shake market during the forecast period.



Opportunities:

- Growing Demand for Vegan or Plant-Based Meal Replacement Shakes Due to Increasing Vegan Population Across the Globe

- Growing Consumption of Meal Replacement Shakes as an Alternative to Fast Food in Developed Countries



Influencing Market Trend

- Consumers' Inclination Towards the Organic Products Will Increase the Adoption of Organic Milk Replacement Shakes

- New Product Developments and Launches of Meal Replacement Shakes with Different Flavors and Nutrition Content



Market Drivers

- Increasing Demand for Meal Replacement Shake Due to Change in Lifestyle and Increasing Working Population Across the Globe

- Growing Popularity of Meal Replacement Shakes for Weight Management and Weight Loss



Challenges:

- Low Calories and Lot of Artificial Ingredients in the Meal Replacement Shakes



In January 2021, Herbilife launched a mix to convert meal replacement shakes to expand its reach into the functional foods category. Herbilife is a leading manufacturer of nutritional products and the newly launched meal replacement shake will contain formula 1 shake powder as a primary ingredient. With this launch, the main aim of the company is to expand its portfolio and meet the increasing demand for a healthy and nutritious alternative of food.



Highlighted of Global Meal Replacement Shake Market Segments and Sub-Segment:



Meal Replacement Shake Market by Key Players: GNC Holdings, Inc. (United States), OZiva (India), Fast&Up (India), Slim Fast (United States), Nestle (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (United Kingdom), Soylent Nutrition (United States), Orgain (United States), SATURO (Austria), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Herbalife Nutrition (United States), Nature's Bounty (United States), Ample Foods (United States), Kellogg's (United States), OptiBiotix Health (United Kingdom), Simply Good Foods Co (United States)



Meal Replacement Shake Market by: by Type (Organic, Functional), Form (Liquid, Powder), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Flavor (Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry, Others)



Meal Replacement Shake Market by Geographical Analysis: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries



