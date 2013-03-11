Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Diet Doc announced new sugar free weight loss shakes, a perfect addition to their highly effective prescription-only hCG diet. Introduced to add variety during dieting, and to prevent boredom while following a low calorie nutrition plan, these sugar free meal replacement shakes offer patients optimum nutritive benefits without the addition of excess calories and unwanted carbohydrates. Scientifically designed and customized to prevent fluctuations in blood sugar during weight loss, these shakes also provide patients adequate nutrition when they are on a diet, bolstering Diet Doc's unwavering commitment to healthy weight loss. Additionally, while the high protein content enables dieters to maintain a steady state of ketosis, the perfect amount of carbohydrates are added in order to prevent any possibility of hypoglycemic symptoms such as fainting, dizziness, or lightheadedness.



The prescription hCG diet plan designed by Diet Doc is a low calorie diet that recommends a daily calorie intake of no more than 1250 calories. These chocolate and vanilla shakes help dieters remain within this calorie limit while receiving adequate nutrition to prevent complications. Julie Wright, CEO of Diet Doc says, “With a proprietary blend of essential proteins, vitamins, nutrients, minerals and micro-nutrients, this powdered supplement helps patients stick to our weight loss protocol for months at a time without having to worry about malnutrition. We also found that the extra protein and nutrients provided by these shakes not only make the entire process of losing weight more pleasant and considerably easier for the vast majority of patients, but also satisfy their sweet tooth, steering them free from cheating."



Apart from breaking the monotony associated with dieting, these shakes work perfectly with Diet Doc’s prescription hCG diet, allowing clients to lose weight fast without compromising nutrition. The company also offers an exhaustive product line of diet foods and a wide variety of supplements. With their low carbohydrate and high protein formula, these new meal replacement shakes that are high in heart healthy soluble fiber also help block carbohydrate absorption and promote metabolism through thermogenesis. These tasty and healthy dessert options help patients satisfy their sugar cravings while reducing carbohydrate cravings and also boost metabolism along with balancing blood sugar levels through insulin regulation.



About Diet Doc

Diet Doc is the nation's leader in prescription only, pure hCG weight loss plans, offering the most comprehensive and successful collection of prescription and non-prescription diet products and services. For over a decade, Diet Doc has been producing the most effective weight loss, safely and at a fraction of the cost of expensive alternatives. Pricing plans are available to fit even the tightest budget, making weight loss affordable for anyone nationwide via the most advanced Telehealth system in America.



Contact Diet Doc:

1-800-268-7713

www.hcgtreatments.com/hcg-diet-plan/



Twitter: DietDoc10

Facebook: Dietdochcg