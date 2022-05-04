New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2022 -- The Latest Released Meat Alternates market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Meat Alternates market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Meat Alternates market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Meatless B.V. (Netherland), Amy's Kitchen (United States), Cauldron Foods Ltd (United Kingdom), Beyond Meat (United States), Vbites Foods Ltd (United Kingdom), Gardein (Canada), Quorn Foods Inc. (United States), Blue Chip Group Pty Ltd (Australia), Kellogg Company (United States), Nutrisoy Pty Ltd (Australia).



Meat alternative is defined as the food items which is similar to meat taste. It is made from plant-based and other ingredients. It provides high protein which is used to replace animal flesh. Various meat alternative products such as Tofu, Tempeh, and others are widely used in the hotel sector. For instance, in 2018, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the hotel, and tourism sector attracted more than USD 12 billion of FDI. Hence, increase usage of meat alternative products in the hotel sector and increasing usage of meat alternative in numerous application such as food processing, hotel, household, among others will affect the growth of the market in future

According to AMA, the market for Meat Alternates is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period to 2026. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Health Concerns Such as Obesity and Diabetes Owing to the Consumption of Meat Products and Rising Awareness among Consumer Regarding the Benefits Provided by Meat Substitute Products, Such as Weight Loss, General Wellbeing, among others.



by Type (Tofu-based, Tempeh-based, TVP-based, Seitan-based, Quorn-based, Others), Application (Food Processing, Hotel, Household, Other), Category (Refrigerated, Frozen), Distribution Channel (Modern Groceries, Discount Stores, Convenience Stores, Food & Drink Specialty Stores, Traditional Groceries, Online Retail), Source (Wheat Based, Mycoprotein, Soy-Based, Other)



Market Trends:

Growing Preferences of Population towards Consuming Meat Products across the World



Opportunities:

Rising Preference for Organically Grown Food Products among Consumers across the Worldwide

Growing Demand from Emerging Economics Market such as china, India, Brazil, among others



Market Drivers:

Rising Health Concerns Such as Obesity and Diabetes Owing to the Consumption of Meat Products

Rising Awareness among Consumer Regarding the Benefits Provided by Meat Substitute Products, Such as Weight Loss, General Wellbeing, among others



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In April 2019, the Impossible Foods Inc. (United States) company has launched a product which is made from plants and taste like ground beef. Hence, this launched will strengthen the company presence in the meat alternative market across the globe



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Meat Alternates Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Meat Alternates market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Meat Alternates Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Meat Alternates

Chapter 4: Presenting the Meat Alternates Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Meat Alternates market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Meat Alternates Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



