Meat Alternative Market-2019 Growth, Size, Share, Meat Substitute Industry, Cost-Structures, Trends, Protein-Base Type, Demand-Supply, Manufacturers Landscape, Outlook An

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- Manhattan, New York, Analytical Research Cognizance: The Meat Alternative market is projected to witness momentous growth over the upcoming years due to a tremendous rise in demand due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The report includes an in-depth, extensive study of this market in tandem with vital parameters that are likely to have an effect on the market commercialization matrix.



Meat alternatives are the products that are engineered and produced as a direct replacement for animal meat – they mimic sensory characteristics of meat products viz. Avour, texture, look and sound. These are branded primarily as alternatives to animal meat or as replacements. A broad variety of raw materials are rapidly being used for the manufacture of substitute meat products, reflecting the market's rapid growth trajectory. In addition, such products are considered healthier, more sustainable, and more environmentally friendly. The meat alternatives market is driven by the rising admiration of vegan diet, particularly in the US and European regions. The growing occurrence of lifestyle disorders such as coronary heart disease, cardiovascular disease, etc. associated with the consumption of high fat diets has prompted consumers around the world to opt for healthier indulgence in the form of meat products centered on plants. Millennials have become more concerned about their health, and are therefore in favor of maintaining a healthy pattern of eating. The changing consumer preference is to reshape the food and beverage industry, and consequently boost the demand for meat alternatives, especially those based on plants. These products are trendy among Gen Z and millennial people who are more inclined to make healthier choices about food. The demand for clean label products will increase, spurred by this, which in turn will create growth opportunities for the meat alternative market.



Growing preference for vegan diet due to various health benefits and environmental concerns is the major driving factor in the marketplace. Manufacturers are thus taking substantial steps to develop superior products and improve their portfolio of products to meet the growing demand. The major factors driving this market are growing environmental issues and awareness about the health benefits of meat alternatives. It is anticipated that emerging regions such as Central & South America and Asia Pacific will offer tremendous growth opportunities for the global market. Meat alternatives are acquiring traction across consumers owing to the growing trend in veganism and flexitarism, particularly in developing countries. This is due to the health benefits provided by plant based protein, and growing consumer emphasis on animal welfare. Improved occurrence of health conditions such as life-style diseases and increased public health awareness have increased the worldwide acceptance of vegan food products. According to the report, ~30% of Americans not only remove meat from the diet, but also change their preference to plant-based substitute meat consumption. All of these factors thus contribute collectively to the growth of the global meat-alternatives market.



The global meat alternative industry is divided on the basis of product type, source, category and geography. Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into TVP-based, tofu-based, quorn-based, tempeh-based, seitan-based, and others. Based on category, the global meat alternative market is divided into frozen, shelf stable and refrigerated. On the basis of source, the global meat alternative market is segmented into soy-based, wheat-based, mycoprotein and others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



Some of the key players operating within the global Meat Alternative market include Garden Protein International, Inc, Amy's Kitchens Limited, Sonic Biochem Extraction, Cauldron Foods, Beyond Meat, Morningstar Farms, MGP Ingredients, Meatless B.V., Quorn Vbites Food, Ltd., among other noticeable players.



Note:

Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.