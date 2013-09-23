Meat in the United Kingdom - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Meat in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Fluctuating commodity prices continue to have a negative impact on meat, with overall growth rates damaged by the relatively poor performance of beef and pork. However, given the ongoing economic downturn it is a sign of fresh meat's continuing popularity among British consumers that the decline was not significant. Vegetarianism did not grow to any significant extent in 2012 and, while people may still be looking for the cheaper cuts of meat, meat itself remains popular, although it is too...
Euromonitor International's Meat in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Beef and Veal, Lamb, Mutton and Goat, Other Meat, Pork, Poultry.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Meat market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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