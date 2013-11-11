Meat, Seafood and Poultry - UK - October 2013:Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Meat, Seafood And Poultry - UK - October 2013



Ready to cook products with sauces or flavourings have been a key NPD area in chilled fish. Such innovation should be well-placed to help also the other segments to appeal to the majority of users looking for easy to prepare products and tap into popular flavour trends.



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Table of Content



Introduction

Definition

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Meat, poultry and seafood market size reaches £17.3 billion

Figure 1: UK retail value sales of meat, poultry and seafood, 2008-18

Figure 2: UK retail value sales of meat, poultry and seafood, by segment, 2008-18

Red meat

Poultry and game

Seafood

Market factors

Higher food prices lead to consumer cutbacks

Shrinking households likely to affect consumption

Companies, brands and innovation

Market share



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Figure 3: Own-label shares in retail sales of selected processed meat, poultry and seafood, by value and volume, 2012/13*

Ease of use, health, and new flavours are inspiring NPD in 2013

The consumer

High penetration levels among UK households

Figure 4: Usage of meat, poultry and seafood by frequency, by preparation stage, August 2013

Clear preference for chilled over frozen

Figure 5: Usage of prepared ready-to-cook meat, poultry and seafood products, by storage type, August 2013

Despite popularity of pre-packed, deli counters play an important role

Figure 6: Usage of cooked or other ready-to-eat meat, poultry or seafood, by type, August 2013

Changes in buying habits reflect switching between proteins

Figure 7: Changes in amount spent on meat/fish/poultry in the last 12 months, August 2013

Greater appetite for high quality ingredients

Figure 8: Important qualities when choosing meat, seafood or poultry products, August 2013

High interest in origin

Figure 9: Selected attitudes towards meat, seafood or poultry, August 2013

What we think



Issues in the Market

How important are healthier options to meat, poultry and seafood consumers?

Which segments could further leverage convenience?

How can the seafood market support usage through innovation?

How can companies continue to drive enthusiasm for red meat?



Trend Application

Trend: Man in the Mirror

Trend: Moral Brands

Mintel Futures Trend: Generation Next



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Fast Casual Restaurants - US - October 2013

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Due to consumers’ budgets still being constrained, fast casual restaurants must find a way to provide more value in order to justify higher prices. This value proposition includes quality items and upscale yet casual experience at an affordable price. Corporate responsibility initiatives will play an increasingly important role, as will deals meant to promote trial and build loyalty.



Table of Content



Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Market size and forecast

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



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Executive Summary

Market size and forecast

Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of fast casual restaurants, at current prices, 2008-18

Market drivers and competition

Insights and opportunities

Marketing strategies

Menu analysis

Figure 2: Food items by menu section at fast casual restaurants, by incidence, Q2 2010-13

Figure 3: Top 10 geographical claims for food at fast casual restaurant menus, by incidence, Q2 2010-13

The consumer

Figure 4: Drivers for fast casual restaurants, July 2013

Figure 5: Effectiveness of deals at fast casual restaurants, July 2013

Figure 6: Important value-added attributes of fast casual restaurants, July 2013

What we think



Family Midscale Restaurants - US - October 2013

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Family restaurants face increasing competition from fast food and fast casual chains, which offer value based on low prices, convenience, and easily customizable options. More modern ambiance through restaurant renovations and redesigns, convenient breakfast items, and showing value by offering more BFY foods at budget-conscious prices are the ways forward for the segment if it wants to stave off the threat of QSRs and fast casuals.



Table of Content



Scope and Themes

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Sales data

Consumer survey data

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



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Executive Summary

Solid sales increases in 2012-13, but slower growth forecast into 2018

Figure 1: US sales and fan chart forecast of family restaurants, at current prices, 2008-18

Economic factors limit growth

Figure 2: University of Michigan’s index of consumer sentiment (ICS), 2007-13

Market driven by demographics

The consumer

Respondents most likely to use pizza and burger concepts

Figure 3: Type of family midscale dining restaurant visited in the past month (any daypart), July-August 2013

Value meals most likely to persuade respondents to visit family chains more often

Figure 4: Restaurant characteristics that would make consumers visit family restaurants more often, July-August 2013

Four in 10 do not visit family restaurants because they prefer to cook at home

Figure 5: Reasons consumers have not visited a family restaurant during the past month, July-August 2013

What we think



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