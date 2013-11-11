Meat, Seafood and Poultry - UK - October 2013:Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Meat, Seafood And Poultry - UK 2013"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Meat, Seafood And Poultry - UK - October 2013
Ready to cook products with sauces or flavourings have been a key NPD area in chilled fish. Such innovation should be well-placed to help also the other segments to appeal to the majority of users looking for easy to prepare products and tap into popular flavour trends.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Meat, poultry and seafood market size reaches £17.3 billion
Figure 1: UK retail value sales of meat, poultry and seafood, 2008-18
Figure 2: UK retail value sales of meat, poultry and seafood, by segment, 2008-18
Red meat
Poultry and game
Seafood
Market factors
Higher food prices lead to consumer cutbacks
Shrinking households likely to affect consumption
Companies, brands and innovation
Market share
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Figure 3: Own-label shares in retail sales of selected processed meat, poultry and seafood, by value and volume, 2012/13*
Ease of use, health, and new flavours are inspiring NPD in 2013
The consumer
High penetration levels among UK households
Figure 4: Usage of meat, poultry and seafood by frequency, by preparation stage, August 2013
Clear preference for chilled over frozen
Figure 5: Usage of prepared ready-to-cook meat, poultry and seafood products, by storage type, August 2013
Despite popularity of pre-packed, deli counters play an important role
Figure 6: Usage of cooked or other ready-to-eat meat, poultry or seafood, by type, August 2013
Changes in buying habits reflect switching between proteins
Figure 7: Changes in amount spent on meat/fish/poultry in the last 12 months, August 2013
Greater appetite for high quality ingredients
Figure 8: Important qualities when choosing meat, seafood or poultry products, August 2013
High interest in origin
Figure 9: Selected attitudes towards meat, seafood or poultry, August 2013
What we think
Issues in the Market
How important are healthier options to meat, poultry and seafood consumers?
Which segments could further leverage convenience?
How can the seafood market support usage through innovation?
How can companies continue to drive enthusiasm for red meat?
Trend Application
Trend: Man in the Mirror
Trend: Moral Brands
Mintel Futures Trend: Generation Next
Latest Reports:
Fast Casual Restaurants - US - October 2013
:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/fast-casual-restaurants-us-october-2013
Due to consumers’ budgets still being constrained, fast casual restaurants must find a way to provide more value in order to justify higher prices. This value proposition includes quality items and upscale yet casual experience at an affordable price. Corporate responsibility initiatives will play an increasingly important role, as will deals meant to promote trial and build loyalty.
Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Market size and forecast
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
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Executive Summary
Market size and forecast
Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of fast casual restaurants, at current prices, 2008-18
Market drivers and competition
Insights and opportunities
Marketing strategies
Menu analysis
Figure 2: Food items by menu section at fast casual restaurants, by incidence, Q2 2010-13
Figure 3: Top 10 geographical claims for food at fast casual restaurant menus, by incidence, Q2 2010-13
The consumer
Figure 4: Drivers for fast casual restaurants, July 2013
Figure 5: Effectiveness of deals at fast casual restaurants, July 2013
Figure 6: Important value-added attributes of fast casual restaurants, July 2013
What we think
Family Midscale Restaurants - US - October 2013
:http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/family-midscale-restaurants-us-october-2013
Family restaurants face increasing competition from fast food and fast casual chains, which offer value based on low prices, convenience, and easily customizable options. More modern ambiance through restaurant renovations and redesigns, convenient breakfast items, and showing value by offering more BFY foods at budget-conscious prices are the ways forward for the segment if it wants to stave off the threat of QSRs and fast casuals.
Table of Content
Scope and Themes
What you need to know
Definition
Data sources
Sales data
Consumer survey data
Abbreviations and terms
Abbreviations
Terms
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Executive Summary
Solid sales increases in 2012-13, but slower growth forecast into 2018
Figure 1: US sales and fan chart forecast of family restaurants, at current prices, 2008-18
Economic factors limit growth
Figure 2: University of Michigan’s index of consumer sentiment (ICS), 2007-13
Market driven by demographics
The consumer
Respondents most likely to use pizza and burger concepts
Figure 3: Type of family midscale dining restaurant visited in the past month (any daypart), July-August 2013
Value meals most likely to persuade respondents to visit family chains more often
Figure 4: Restaurant characteristics that would make consumers visit family restaurants more often, July-August 2013
Four in 10 do not visit family restaurants because they prefer to cook at home
Figure 5: Reasons consumers have not visited a family restaurant during the past month, July-August 2013
What we think
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