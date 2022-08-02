Meat Segment of the Batter & Breader Premixes Is Projected to Account for the Largest Share by 2026

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2022 -- The Batter & Breader Premixes Market size is estimated to be valued USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 3.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed to an increasing inclination towards low-carb gluten free products.



Meat products is the major application of batter premixes, in the global market. Consumables such as chicken nuggets and pork schnitzel are gaining popularity in the batter premixes application market. This enhances and the coating and taste of the meat products. Moreover, the batter premixes improves the flavor, texture, and color of pork and chicken products. It also enhances the overall cooking process.



As a result of such functunal and palatable advantages of the batter premixes, the products iare increasing I demand from the consuners in the major countries such as Canada, US, and UK. Due to these factprs, the growth for meat batter premixes is accelerated in the global market.



The meat segment of the Batter breader premixes is projected to account for the largest share, by breader application.



The demand for batter premixes is growing significantly in several meat applications globally. According to the FAO, it is expected that poultry meat production, especially chicken, will surpass the production of all other meat products, including pork. This is due to the changing preference and rising health awareness among consumers, as chicken is healthy as well as cost-effective, as compared to pork and beef.



The rising population, along with the increasing number of poultry-growing complexes in countries such as China, Russia, and India, is expected to be the prime factor driving chicken production. Due to the rising demand for convenience food items, various technologies have been introduced to prepare products such as chicken nuggets, where batter premixes are used.



Leading companies are Kerry Group (Ireland), Bunge Limited (US), Newly Weds Foods, Inc. (US), McCormick Company (US), Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Verstegen Spices Sauces B.V. (Netherlands), Lily River Foods (US), Blendex Company (US), Nippon Flour Mills Co., Ltd. (Japan), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Euroma (Netherlands), House-Autry Mills (US), BRATA Produktions (Germany), Solina Group (France), Prima Limited (Singapore), Bowman Ingredients (UK), and Coalescence LLC (US).



