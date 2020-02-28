Meat Snacks Market: Some Basic Influencing Factors Making It's Booming Industry

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- Meat snacks are snacks made with meat marinated in a curing solution. Meat processed in this manner is provided with a unique flavor and an increased shelf life. The strong flavor of meat snacks comes from the concentrating effects of the moisture removal process. The manufacturing process of meat snacks involves initial meat preparation, preparation of the curing solution, meat processing and curing, and quality check and packaging. The curing solution has antimicrobial effects that prevent growth of harmful bacteria.



Varied flavors added to meat products is a major factor driving growth of the meat snacks market globally. Growing inclination towards spicy, salty, and specific-flavored snacks is increasing growth of the meat snacks market. Manufactures are increasingly focusing on producing Jalapeno, teriyaki, and habanero with flavored meat snacks such as cranberry and pineapple. Increasing introduction of new flavors such as these, in turn, is driving growth of the meat snacks market. Manufacturers are continuously innovating these products in terms of making them easily available to consumers. For instance, development of small and innovative on-the-go packages, makes meat snacks convenient and easy to eat. These environmental friendly and easy-to-carry packaging are increasingly gaining popularity in the meat snacks market. However, fluctuations in costs associated to raw materials and high costs of final products are major restraints to growth of this market.



Download PDF Brochure made by an Industry Expert @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/880



Global Meat Snacks Market Segmentation



On the basis of meat type:

- Chicken

- Beef

- Seafood

- Turkey

- Pork

- Others



Based on product type:

- Jerky

- Ham Sausages

- Meat Sticks

- Pickled Sausages

- Pickled Poultry Meat

- Others



In terms of flavors:

- Peppered

- Original

- Teriyaki

- Smoked

- Spicy

- Hickory

- Others



By distribution channel:

- Convenience Stores

- Grocery Stores

- Supermarket

- Hypermarket

- Restaurants

- Others

-

Global Meat Snacks Market – Regional Landscape



The North America meat snacks market holds a dominant position, due to the U.S. being a leader in production of beef and poultry. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the U.S. accounts for around 20% of the world's total production of beef. Beef Jerkies are largely produced in the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. Import of meat snacks from Canada increased from US$ 384 million in 2010 to US$ 674 million to 2014. Meat sticks is the fastest-growing product in meat snacks market in Canada. Conventional stores is the largest distribution channel in the meat snacks market in this region. Advancements in the meat processing technology and is fueling growth of the meat snacks market in this region.



Europe is the fastest-growing region in the global meat snacks market. The U.K, Germany, and France are the leading economies in this region involved in the manufacture of meat snacks. In 2016, Germany accounted for over 16% of the market share, due to high presence of major manufacturers in the region. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the main distribution channels in the meat snacks market in the region, which accounted for around 40% of the market share in 2016. Increasing health awareness among consumers regarding protein food and strong distribution channel is expected to boost growth of the meat snacks market in the region, over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the Asia Pacific meat snacks market is estimated to gain major traction in the foreseeable future. China and India are the major growth engines for the regional market, owing to the growing population and increasing demand for meat products in the region. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), China is the major producer of pork meat with around 31.3 kg/capita pork meat produced in 2016, followed by poultry and beef. India is a growing economy in the processed meat products for poultry meat. According to the National Bureau of Statics of China, specialty and convenience stores are the major retail distribution channels in China.



Buy This Complete A Business Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/880



Key Players in the Global Meat Snacks Market



The renowned players operating in the global meat snacks market include Jack Link's, King Elite Snacks, Marfood USA, Hormel Foods, ConAgra Foods, Meatsnacks Group, Winterbotham Darby, Nutreco N.V., CampoFrio Foods Group, Oberto Sausage, Duke's Smoked Meats, and Wild Ride Beef Jerky.



Key Developments



- On March 16, 2017, Conagra Brands, Inc. announced its agreement to acquire protein-based snacking business Thanasi Foods LLC, maker of Duke's meat snacks, and BIGS LLC (BIGS), maker of BIGS seeds. This acquisition was executed for restructuring the company's product portfolio and making it more premium and modern.



- On October 4, 2018, Jack Link's Protein Snacks announced the launch of its 3 new product innovations in 2019. These snacks include Jack Link's Smoked Beef Sausages, Jack Link's Steak Bites, and Cold Crafted Linkwich. These products are further innovated in different flavors such as hot & spicy, hard salami, and Teriyaki, among others. This launch is expected to enhance the company's product portfolio.



- On July 18, 2018, Oberto Sausage launched their Pulled Pork Jerky. This launch was focused on expanding the company's product portfolio, and provide the customers with a more delicious, convenient, and better snacking products range.