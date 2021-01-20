Meat Starter Cultures Market Recent Developments and Emerging Trends

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- The "Meat Starter Cultures Market by Application (Sausages, Salami, Dry-cured meat, and Others), Microorganism (Bacteria, and Fungi), Composition (Multi-strain mix, Single strain, and Multi-strain), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" size is estimated to be valued at USD 62 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 76 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.9%, in terms of value. The functional properties of meat starter cultures and their benefits while incorporation in a wide range of applications are driving the global meat starter cultures market.



The sausages segment accounted for the largest share in the meat starter cultures market



Based on the application, the sausages segment dominated the meat starter culture market. The dominance of this application can be attributed to the rising demand for sausages as a breakfast meat, as consumers in various countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany, are inclined toward the consumption of sausages. Meat starter culture provides additional safety and delays spoilage by shifting the uncontrolled fermentation. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.



The bacteria segment is projected to account for a major share in the meat starter cultures market during the forecast period



By microorganism, the meat starter cultures market is segmented into bacteria and fungi. Bacteria has been the most widely used microorganism as a starter culture, due to its large-scale application in meat products. Lactic acid bacteria (LAB) and coagulase-negative staphylococci (CNS) are the most commonly used bacteria-based starter cultures in the industry. These are the main microorganisms used in meat products in order to prohibit pathogens and spoilage microorganisms during the pre- and post-processing of meat products. Therefore, this segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.



The European region dominated the meat starter culture market with the largest share in 2019.



The meat starter cultures market in Europe is dominant due to the increasing demand for processed meat products with higher shelf-life because of a shift in lifestyle trends. People are looking for ready-to-cook meal options as they are leading a busy life. The consumption of sausage has been prominent in these countries, resulting in a rise in demand for meat starter cultures for their production. The leading companies dominating the meat starter cultures market include Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Kerry Group (Ireland), and DSM (Netherlands); have a robust presence in Europe due to higher demand for packaged meat in these regions.



North America is the fastest-growing market as the technological advancements involved in monitoring and using meat starter cultures are available in the region, and meat manufacturers have been adapting to the changing technologies. The demand for meat starter cultures is increasing as consumers have been inclined toward organic and clean-label meat products. Also, key players are increasingly investing in the North American meat starter culture market.



This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies.



