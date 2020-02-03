Meat Substitute Market Expected to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2025.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- The global meat substitute market size was valued at $7.5 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2018-2025). Meat is an excellent source of protein but contains high level of cholesterol and saturated fats. Individuals who consume it on a regular basis are more prone to develop health problems such as obesity and atherosclerosis.



Currently, soy, tofu, tempeh, textured vegetable protein (TVP) and seitan are the most common types of meat substitutes available in the market. They are usually processed with various food additives, emulsifiers, coloring and leavening agents to enhance their flavor, texture and shelf-life.Meat substitutes are products that resemble actual meat in terms of taste, flavor, and appearance, but are healthier as compared to meat. Such products are increasingly being used as substitutes for regular meat and meat products. They are primarily composed of ingredients such as soy, wheat, and others. Tofu is amongst the most popular meat substitute and is widely used as an alternative for pork, chicken, beef, and other meats. Europe and North America are amongst the biggest markets of meat substitutes; however Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market.



Get an exclusive piece of report @ http://bit.ly/2vM9pVx



The key players profiled in the report are Amyâ€™s Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Cauldron Foods, Garden Protein International, Inc., Meatless B.V., Quorn Foods, Vbites Food, Ltd., Morningstar Farms, MGP Ingredients, and Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited. Companies such as Amyâ€™s Kitchen offer a wide range of innovative vegan meals and snacks. Beyond Meat, a leading player in meat substitute industry offers highly innovative substitutes of pork, chicken, turkey, and beef.



By Product Type

Tofu-based

Tempeh-based

TVP-based

Seitan-based

Quorn-based

Others



By Source Â

Soy-based

Wheat-based

Mycoprotein

Other Sources



By CategoryÂ Â

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf Stable



Have any Query ? Inquire Now: http://bit.ly/38WSePg



Rise in obesity rates all over the world and increase in health problems such as heart diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, and others have led to increase in number of health conscious individuals worldwide. Per-capita consumption of meat has witnessed a decline, especially in developed economies in the recent past. Food products that are high in nutritional value and have similar taste and texture as that of meat gain prominence among consumers. Other factors that drive the meat substitute market growth are innovative product launches by players operating in the market and attractive marketing and positioning strategies. However, a variety of low-cholesterol meat products available in the market including lean meats, pose a threat to the industry.



The market is segmented based on product type, source, category, and region. The segments based on product type include meat substitutes prepared from tofu, tempeh, textured vegetable protein (TVP), quorn, seitan, and others. Based on source, the market is classified into soy, wheat, mycoprotein, and others (pea protein, rice protein, and other sources). Textured vegetable protein and tofu are amongst most popular ingredients used for the preparation of soy-based meat substitutes. Seitan is commonly used for the preparation of wheat-based meat substitutes. Market segmentations based on category include frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable meat substitutes. To gain a comprehensive understanding, the market scenario is analyzed across key geographic regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Ask For Discount: http://bit.ly/3bbIz9J



Points Of TOC:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. SNAPSHOT

2.2. KEY FINDING OF THE STUDY

2.3. CXO PERSPECTIVE



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top impacting factors

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer high

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants high

3.3.4. Threat of substitute low

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry



3.4. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increase in obese population

3.5.1.2. Marketing and positioning strategies

3.5.1.3. New product development

3.5.1.4. Rapid growth in the food service industry

3.5.1.5. Environmental sustainability and animal welfare

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Wide availability of substitutes

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Untapped developing markets

3.5.3.2. Increase in health awareness and vegetarianism



CHAPTER 4: MEAT SUBSTITUTE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

4.2. Tofu-based

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region



Meat Substitutes Market Challenges:

The major challenge in the meat substitutes market is that the awareness about the impact of meat on the environment is increasing at a very gradual pace. Even though a lot of health and fitness forums document the benefits of meat substitutes, some of them offer an oppositional reading. So, a fraction of target customers is dithering to opt for meat substitutes. However, the future demand for meat supplements that are part of the challenges in the sustainable development goals (SDGs) of the United Nations is going to bring more prospects in the meat substitutes market.



Meat Substitutes Market Key Players Perspective:

The report documents the key players crusading for the meat substitutes market share are DM, DuPont, The Nisshin OilliO Group, Sonic Biochem Limited, MGP Ingredients, Garden Protein International, Beyond Meat, Amy's Kitchen, Quorn Foods, and MorningStar Farms.



View Full TOC: http://bit.ly/2UlZobY



About Market Growth Insight

Market Growth Insight is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 10000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.



We are striving to provide the best customer friendly services and appropriate business information to accomplish your ideas.



Contact

2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon, B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001, Maharashtra,India.

+1 347 767 5477 (US)

+44 131 463 4161 (UK)

+ 91 8956 049 020 (IN)

Email: Sales@marketgrowthinsight.com

Website- https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com

Follow Us:- LinkedIn | Twitter | Google+ | Facebook