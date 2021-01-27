New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- The Global Meat Substitutes Market research study takes a comprehensive approach towards studying the key trends influencing the growth of this sector. The report comprises data that offers an in-depth insight into the business sector. Meat production holds more than 14.5% of the total GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions, using approximately 68% of agricultural land, inclusive of a third of arable land needed for crop production. This, in turn, results in deforestation, land degradation, and loss of wildlife. Due to these reasons, substitute for meat is gaining popularity.



The report also evaluates the latest market scenario and is updated with the latest changes in the economic scenario of the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report evaluates the current market scenario along with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the present and future scenarios.



Request a sample of the Meat Substitutes Market report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1877



Market Drivers:

Plant-based protein ingredients are a better substitute for meat products. Due to their high protein value, coupled with their texture, enhances the taste of the final products. The market for soy protein held the maximum market share in the meat substitute market owing to the high demand for soy-based meat alternative products, like beef, pork, and chicken, due to the high protein content. Another reason can be the rise in the adoption of healthy and vegetarian diets. Substitutes for meat are cholesterol-free, unlike animal protein foods, and are a good source of fiber. These factors are positive for the meat substitute market during the forecast period. Additionally, the solid form of proteins has a high shelf life, making them more profitable for plant-based meat manufacturers. Therefore, the solid meat substitute segment is expected to hold the largest market share and achieve the highest growth rate over the forecast period.



The study offers valuable insights into the regional landscape of industry verticals, coupled with the established companies that have gained a substantial position in the industry.



Summary of the Global Meat Substitutes Market:

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the regional landscape

A comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape

A detailed outline of the market segmentation



Detailed Analysis of the Regional Segmentation:



Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific's growth can be attributed to the rising awareness of people about healthy dietary habits. The major factors fuelling growth in the Asia Pacific region are the need for animal welfare, health benefits, cost affordability, environment safety, and the growing variety of plant-based meat products. The awareness created through global animal welfare organizations, like People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals (PETA), has resulted in people considering a meat-free diet. Non-meat-based meals are already popular in Asia, with tofu used extensively in Asian cuisines, and bean-based dishes are widely consumed in countries like China. Moreover, the growth in the number of start-ups in Asian countries like India, Japan, and China is also boosting the market growth.



The report analyses the regional market of this industry through extensive study. The global Meat Substitutes market has established its base in the key regions of the world. These key regions cover areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



The report includes valuable insights pertaining to the industry shares and market position as per the market share occupied by these geographies. Additionally, the report also offers the upcoming growth opportunities and prospects for the key players of the industry in these key regions. It also offers the expected growth rate that the industry is anticipated to register over the forecast timeline.



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1877



Competitive Landscape:

The Meat Substitutes market research report comprises of a comprehensive evaluation of the competitive landscape of the business sphere. It elaborates on the breakdown of the competitive scenario of the Meat Substitutes industry and offers key insights into the companies' profiles, product portfolio, strategic alliances, expansion plans, and technological advancements and product developments.



According to the report, the competitive scenario sees engagement from the players such as DowDuPont, ADM, The Nisshin OilliO Group, Sonic Biochem Limited, MGP Ingredients, VBites, and Garden Protein International, among others. The report offers insights into substantial information about the market share and market size held by the prominent players along with the information about production sites and manufacturing facilities. Moreover, it offers key insights about their production and manufacturing capacity, product offerings, expansion plans, application spectrum, and revenue contribution. It also offers insights into gross revenue, profit margin, market share, market size, supply and demand ratio, and import/export. Thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis are performed for each player to garner insightful data about their market position and financial standings.



Outline of the Meat Substitutes Market Segmentation:

The Meat Substitutes industry is further segmented based on types, applications, end-user industries, and technologies, among others, to provide a better understanding of the Meat Substitutes industry.



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/meat-substitutes-market



The Meat Substitutes Market is segmented into the following based on types:

Tofu & Tofu Ingredients

Tempeh

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

Seitan

Quorn

Others



The Meat Substitutes Market is segmented into the following based on S Source:

Soy

Wheat

Mycoprotein

Others



The Meat Substitutes Market is segmented into the following based on Category:

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf-Stable



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1877



The segmentation section covers detailed market share analysis for each product and application along with an accurate projection of the market growth during the forecast period. The report also explains in detail about the consumption rate of each product and application, along with an anticipated growth rate over the forecast period.



Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.



Highlights of the TOC:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

3.1.1. Rising global meat consumption

3.1.2. Increase in sales of meat

3.1.3. Growing preference for vegetarian and vegan foods



Chapter 4. Meat Substitutes Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Meat Substitutes Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Meat Substitutes Market Impact Analysis

4.2.1. Market driver analysis

4.2.1.1. Rising health concerns towards risks associated with meat consumption

4.2.1.2. Benefits associated with meat substitutes

4.2.1.3. Increase in product launches by companies

4.2.2. Market restraint analysis

4.2.2.1. Side effects of consuming meat substitutes

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Meat Substitutes Pricing Analysis

4.5. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.6. Meat Substitutes PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Meat Substitutes Market By Product Type Insights & Trends



Continued….



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Endoscopic Operative Devices Market Future Growth 2021



Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market Development Strategy 2021



US Automotive Diagnostics Market outlook 2021



Eyewear Market Overview 2021



Epinephrine Market https://marketersmedia.com/epinephrine-market-study-and-future-prospects-including-top-key-players-2020-2027/88963811 Business Opportunities