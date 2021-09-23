Meat Substitutes Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- The Meat Substitutes Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 13.5%, in terms of value. The growing awareness among consumers regarding environmental issues caused by meat consumption is driving the demand for meat substitutes.



A healthy lifestyle, supported by the integration of plant-based alternatives, has become a popular notion among consumers who are increasingly open to the idea of plant-based products. Nowadays, consumers are extremely cautious about their health due to increased obesity cases and other diseases, such as cardiac diseases and diabetes. Hence, consumers are changing their food habits and are including healthy diet. The increasing awareness among consumers about the benefits of a vegan diet is one of the major factors propelling the demand for plant-sourced meat products worldwide. However, the rising market of cultured meat and insect protein may hamper the growth of the market.



Drivers: Increasing investments in plant-based protein ingredients



Innovations in plant-based proteins have had a positive influence on the development of meat substitute products. Manufacturers are infusing plant-based ingredients to produce meat alternatives, which has gained widespread acceptance among consumers. According to the European Regional Development Fund, 22% of UK consumers convey that they consume more protein from other sources rather than meat. For the millennials and iGeneration, the numbers have increased to 25%, indicating the high growth of the protein alternatives market in the country. This factor proves positive for the meat substitutes market and works in its favor due to the changing consumer preferences and the high adaptability rate among consumers. The increasing investments made by ingredient manufacturers are propelling market growth.



Restraints: Allergy concerns among consumers for soy and wheat products



Incidences of food allergies and intolerances have been witnessed for centuries. However, in recent years, the prevalence of food allergies has increased and has become a great concern for consumers and food manufacturers. According to the Food Allergy Research & Education organization (US), soy and wheat are two of the top eight major food allergens responsible for most of the serious food allergy reactions in the US.' For instance, soybeans are rich in nutrient content, such as vitamins, minerals, isoflavones, and proteins; however, anti-nutritional components present in soy could cause health issues, such as soy allergy. Soy allergy could also lead to itching and hives in people. Other symptoms include gas, bloating, and low levels of irritation of the intestinal tissue. These factors are expected to restrain the meat substitutes market during the forecast period, as soy protein is one of the major sources used to produce meat substitutes.



Opportunities: Emerging markets illustrate the great potential for meat substitutes



Developing countries, such as China and India, in the coming years, will experience a strong upsurge in demand for meat substitutes. This demand is driven by an increase in processed and convenience food production. Emerging economies, such as India and China, in Asia Pacific, are exhibiting high growth. Asia Pacific also provides a cost advantage in terms of production and processing. High demand, coupled with the low cost of production, is a key feature that will aid meat substitute suppliers and manufacturers target this market. Developing countries are experiencing busier lifestyles and changing food consumption patterns, leading to an increase in demand for processed, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-eat food, which is expected to push the demand for meat substitutes in these regions.



Challenges: Pricing pressure



Pea protein is relatively expensive compared to soy protein and wheat protein. Since soy is a well-established product and the availability of raw material is easy, manufacturers have increased their production capacities to reduce costs. However, pea protein, being in its introductory phase, has to overcome these challenges. Its manufacturers are looking to increase production capacities by using advanced technologies for pea protein extraction and processing. However, the less availability of pea protein is forcing food manufacturers to import pea, increasing the price of raw materials and eventually increasing the prices of the final meat substitute products. Due to this, pea protein-based meat substitute is considered a premium product in various countries.



Asia Pacific's growth is attributed to the increasing awareness of healthy dietary habits among consumers. The key factors driving growth in the Asia Pacific region include health benefits, animal welfare, environment safety, cost affordability, and the growing variety of plant-based meat products. The awareness through global animal welfare organizations, such as People for the Ethical Treatment for Animals (PETA), has led to people considering a meat-free diet. Non-meat-based meals are already popular in Asia, with tofu used extensively in Asian cuisines and bean-based congees widely consumed in countries such as China. This makes the Asia Pacific region the fastest-growing potential market for meat substitutes.



Key players in this market include DuPont (US), ADM (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Roquette Frères (France), PURIS (US), Cargill (US), Axiom Foods (US), MGP Ingredients (US), The Top Health Ingredients (Canada), Sonic Biochem Ltd (India), Crespel & Deiters (Germany), Wilmar International Limited (Singapore), Sotexpro S.A (France), The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd (Japan), and A&B Ingredients (Canada).



