Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- Meat substitute is also known as faux meat, meat analog, vegetarian meat, and mock meat; they resemble with the aesthetic and chemical characteristics of the meat that includes basic texture, flavor, appearance, and taste of meat. Most of the meat substitute is gluten-based or soy-based. Vegetarians choose to reduce their meat consumption for health or ethical reasons; there are some people who stick to the dietary laws of Judaism, Hinduism, and Islam. The popular meat substitute is tofu.



Meat is a rich source of protein, cholesterol, and saturated fats. Regular consumption of meat causes cardiovascular diseases, obesity, atherosclerosis, diabetes, osteoporosis, and cancer. The consumers are inclining towards the wellness and health these days; this leads to the decline in the consumption of red meat which is rich in protein, this is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Few meat-producing companies who are engaged in the meat products are now entering the meat substitute production market. Rising concerns regarding animal welfare and increased adverse effects of the meat industry on the environment anticipate augmenting the market growth. However, the constant demand for poultry meat especially chicken and fluctuating price of the raw materials are posing a major challenge before the meat substitutes market.



Major Key Players of the Meat Substitutes Market are:

Beyond Meat, Amy's Kitchen, Quorn Foods, Morningstar Farms, Gardein Protein International, Maple Leaf Foods., Impossible Food Inc. VBites Foods Limited, Tofurky, Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods and others.



Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Meat Substitutes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Meat Substitutes market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Meat Substitutes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Meat Substitutes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



