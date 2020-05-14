Meat Substitutes Market Report 2019-2030 by Regional Revenue, Growth , Trends Analysis and Key Players - Beyond Meat, Amy's Kitchen

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Meat substitutes are also known as meat alternative, meat analogue, imitation meat, fake meat, vegetarian meat, and more. They possess the aesthetic qualities of how the original meat appears and tastes. Meat substitutes are made from vegetarian elements and sometimes also without animal products, such as dairy products. These substitutes are generally soy-based, may be made from pea protein, and can also be gluten-based. Plant-based meat or meat substitutes are usually purchased by people who aim to reduce their meat consumption and shift towards a healthier lifestyle. This type of diet is today increasingly demanded, especially in the developed economies. This is attributed to the reduced environmental impact and lesser role of animals that ultimately contributed to green-environment. Owing to increased demand for meat substitutes and plant-based diet foods, the restaurants are also compelled to include plant-based food in their menu.



The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to boost the sales for plant-based foods. The pandemic presents opportunities for the manufacturers and food suppliers to focus more on meat substitutes and deliver optimal quality, hygienic, and plant-based food to large people. Also, consumers will not hesitate to buy plant-based food that look similar to the meat products including no compromise on texture and taste.



Major Key Players of the Meat Substitutes Market are:

Beyond Meat, Amy's Kitchen, Quorn Foods, Morningstar Farms, Gardein Protein International, Maple Leaf Foods., Impossible Food Inc. VBites Foods Limited, Tofurky, Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods and others.



The significant growth of the meat substitutes market can be attributed to several factors such as nutritional value, minimal presence of calorific content, and similar texture & taste as compared to conventional meat products. People are embracing vegetarian diet for several reasons such as health benefits, concerns regarding animal welfare, religious beliefs, to avoid excessive use of environmental resources and simultaneously maintain balance. With growing concerns of health issues & rising incidences of chronic & lifestyle disorders like obesity & diabetes, people are becoming increasingly conscious regarding one's health.



Production of conventional meat requires rearing of livestock on an enormous scale, moreover, to improve & increase protein in meat, these animals are required to be administered with fattening agents and proteinaceous diet. Thereby, significantly raising costs of meat production, and resource utilization. On the contrary, meat substitutes utilize minimal resources without compromising on either, taste, texture or volume of production. Moreover, beef production requires large area of land and hence deforestation is conducted at a large scale to make land suitable for cultivation. These factors have been significant in propelling the meat substitutes market which is anticipated to further grow during the forecast period.



Major Types of Meat Substitutes Market covered are:

Tofu

Tempeh

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP), and Seitan



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Meat Substitutes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Meat Substitutes market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Meat Substitutes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Meat Substitutes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Meat Substitutes Market Size

2.2 Meat Substitutes Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Meat Substitutes Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Meat Substitutes Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Meat Substitutes Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Meat Substitutes Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Meat Substitutes Sales by Product

4.2 Global Meat Substitutes Revenue by Product

4.3 Meat Substitutes Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Meat Substitutes Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Meat Substitutes industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



