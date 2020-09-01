Meat Testing Market 2020 : A Latest Research Report by Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, Elisa Technologies, ALS Laboratories, Primier Analytical Services

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2020 -- Reports and Data offers a comprehensive report on the Global Meat Testing Market along with a detailed evaluation of the present and future trends and key data on the leading regions of the market. The report offers extensive data on the key regions with high market concentration and offers an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of each region. The report is an all-inclusive document that discusses prominent information regarding the trends, demand and supply ratio, market share, growth opportunities, and key players of the Meat Testing market.



Additionally, the report is updated with the current economic scenario and dynamic changes in the trends with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has affected every segment of the market and has brought dynamic changes in the industry. The report covers the evolving business sphere along with a present and future assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.



Market Size – USD 7.78 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends – rising demand for processed and cultured meat products, stringent labelling and certification norms for related products



The report further analyzes the market segmentation based on types and applications. Furthermore, the report offers a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape by thoroughly analyzing the prominent leaders operating in the industry.



Some key players profiled in the report are:



Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, Elisa Technologies, ALS Laboratories, Primier Analytical Services, Campden BRI, Romer Labs, Symbio Laboratories, Barrow Agee Laboratories, Super Meat, SGS Switzerland



Sample Tested (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Poultry

Chicken

Turkey

Duck

Pork

Beef

Sheep

Goat

Horse



Target Tested (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Pathogens

Species

GMOS

Allergens

Mycotoxins

Heavy Metals

Veterinary Drug Residues

Others



Test Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Microbiological

Pathogens

Indicator Organisms

Chemical

Contaminants

Allergens

Proximates

Nutritional

Bone Percentage

Nutritional Content

Minerals



Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Traditional Testing

Immunoassay

PCR

Chromatography

Spectroscopy



To provide an in-depth analysis of the global Meat Testing market with regards to its growth opportunities, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, and export and import ratio, the market report offers key statistical data across the leading regions of the global Meat Testing market. The regional segment of the report covers an analysis of the key geographical regions, such as:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report offers:



An in-depth overview of the Meat Testing market landscape

Assessment of the global industry trends for the historical period of 2017-2018, the current year 2019-2020, and a forecast estimation for the period 2020-2027

Overview of the company profiles and product portfolios

R&D advancements and technological developments in the Meat Testing industry.

Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and risks

Study of the market in terms of revenue and product consumption patterns



Additionally, the report offers historical analysis and forecast analysis for the global Meat Testing market.



Historical Years: 2017-2018



Base Year: 2019



Estimated Year: 2020



Forecast Years: 2020-2027



The report answers radical questions about the global Meat Testing market. It aims to offer a competitive edge to the reader by providing insightful data about strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, government deals, and product launches.



The report provides an extensive forecast of the industry and its significant growth in the forecast years. The report provides important information regarding sales volume, revenue forecast, market size, market share, and current and emerging market trends. Along with this, the report covers SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



Thank you for reading our report.



