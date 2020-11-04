New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2020 -- The report is updated with the current economic scenario and business landscape owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsequent economic slowdown and social restrictions have impacted the key segments of the markets. The report provides an extensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the current market scenario and key insights into the future outlook of the market growth.



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Meat Testing market was valued at USD 7.78 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.89 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Meat testing today is a comprehensive procedure making use of advanced technologies and equipment in order to test different forms of meat for pathogens, allergens and other targets. The meat testing market is spreading its service portfolio extensively owing to the involvement of ethical and regional sentiments of the end consumers.



To gain a deeper understanding of the Meat Testing market, the report further provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiling of the competitors, revenue, % revenue market share, and technological and product advancements. The report also explores the new entrants, strategic alliances and collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and deals of the established companies. The report also sheds light on the government policies and their amendments related to the Meat Testing market.



Key Manufacturers of the Meat Testing Market Studied in the Report are:



Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, Elisa Technologies, ALS Laboratories, Primier Analytical Services, Campden BRI, Romer Labs, Symbio Laboratories, Barrow Agee Laboratories, Super Meat, SGS Switzerland



Furthermore, the report focuses on the segmentation of the global Meat Testing market based on types and applications.



Meat Testing Market Segmentation based on Product Types:



Poultry



Chicken



Turkey



Duck



Pork



Beef



Sheep



Goat



Horse



Meat Testing Market Segmentation based on Technology:



Traditional Testing



Immunoassay



PCR



Chromatography



Spectroscopy



Regional Analysis of the Meat Testing Market Includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered in the Report:



What will be the estimated growth rate of the Meat Testing market in 2027?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Meat Testing market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Meat Testing market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key products and applications offered by the Meat Testing market?

Which segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth throughout the projected timeline?



The report analyses entry barriers for new entrants of the market and provides strategic recommendations to help enable the decision making process for efficient business decisions. The report aims to provide beneficial information to the new entrants as well as major players to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market.



The report also covers a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to provide a better understanding of the growth curve of the key competitors of the market. It also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to ascertain the stakeholders and investors gain maximum returns on their investments. In conclusion, the global Meat Testing report is a qualitative and quantitative research document that offers vital insights into the Meat Testing market that help businesses and investors gain a competitive edge over the other competitors.



