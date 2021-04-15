Meat Testing Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Demand and Key Players Analysis by 2026 : Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, Elisa Technologies, ALS Laboratories

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- Market Size – USD 7.78 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.4%, Market Trends – rising demand for processed and cultured meat products, stringent labelling and certification norms for related products



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Meat Testing market was valued at USD 7.78 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.89 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Meat testing today is a comprehensive procedure making use of advanced technologies and equipment in order to test different forms of meat for pathogens, allergens and other targets. The meat testing market is spreading its service portfolio extensively owing to the involvement of ethical and regional sentiments of the end consumers. Advanced technologies such as PCR, chromatography and spectroscopy have widened the testing possibilities and are enabling a better-quality assurance to the consumers.



The absence of a well-regulated food supply chain often makes it challenging to track down products all the way to their consumption, and leaves scope for quality failures. The health concerns are major with the presence of diseases such as 'mad cow'. Therefore, any faults can lead to major market losses for the companies involved.



The various flows of the international meat trade are complex, with rising number of countries globally participating in some or the other way. Methods of cutting and storing the meat in good condition have become increasingly sophisticated over the years thus allowing for a higher quality product to be traded and a larger proportion of meat is boned before export. This has led to an increase in demand for the testing equipment globally.



From a competitive standpoint in the industry, most companies with prominent market share, from manufacturers to retail stores; are readily engaging in getting their products tested and earning certifications of repute.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

Eurofins Scientific, Intertek, Elisa Technologies, ALS Laboratories, Primier Analytical Services, Campden BRI, Romer Labs, Symbio Laboratories, Barrow Agee Laboratories, Super Meat, SGS Switzerland.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Meat Testing market on the basis of sample tested, target tested, test type, technology, and region:



Sample Tested (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Poultry

o Chicken

o Turkey

o Duck

- Pork

- Beef

- Sheep

- Goat

- Horse



Target Tested (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Pathogens

- Species

- GMOS

- Allergens

- Mycotoxins

- Heavy Metals

- Veterinary Drug Residues

- Others



Test Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Microbiological

o Pathogens

o Indicator Organisms

- Chemical

o Contaminants

o Allergens

o Proximates

- Nutritional

o Bone Percentage

o Nutritional Content

o Minerals



Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

- Traditional Testing

- Immunoassay

- PCR

- Chromatography

- Spectroscopy



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

- North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

- Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Denmark

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of the Europe

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Malaysia

o Vietnam

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Middle East and Africa

- Latin America

o Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest-

- The poultry meat segment is driving the market growth by sample type. Poultry produce is being increasingly used in making processed foods, health foods and various ready-to-eat dishes. With this market scenario, it becomes increasingly important to extend the shelf-life of these products. Therefore, meat testing procedures are readily being adopted for meat samples to ensure quality and lasting freshness.

- Pork meat is now becoming popular with the rapid globalization and widespread growth of foreign food retail chains. To ensure consumer health safety, pork meat samples undergo procedural testing to determine the presence of any contaminants Pork testing kits are easy to carry. Their portability is making them very popular among end-users.

- Immunoassay technologies as a technology segment will register the fastest growth during the forecasted period. This technology is very effective in detecting toxins and other adulterants in interspecies samples.

- Pathogens are highly occurring in meat products, as contamination is high during the processing and packaging of these products. Improper storage facilities and unsuitable temperatures also make such products susceptible of being contaminated by pathogens. Pathogens form the largest segment under target tested.

- The PCR technology accounted for the largest market share in the base year 2018 and is expected to witness market growth at a steady CAGR. The technology promises quicker results over the conventional testing procedures and is widely being used for the testing of unidentified species.

- By test type, microbial testing leads in the global meat testing market. This category under meat testing covers pathogens and indicator organs. Since both of them can lead to severe infections, special focus is on improving the technologies for detecting these.

- Nutrition-related tests for meat products are also witnessing a surge in their demand because of heavy customer focus on functional health foods and nutritionally enhanced food consumption. The rise in spending on these products is pushing the growth of nutritional meat testing technologies further.

- Since the U.S. is one of the largest meat consuming regions and has a health cautious population, meat testing is a blooming market in North America. There is convenient and affordable accessibility to upgraded technologies, ang the government funding is huge for the food industry. These factors are propelling market growth in the North American region.

- The meat testing market is comprehensive and companies focus on offering specialized all-in-one services to maintain their customer base. Market leader Eurofins Scientific offers semi-quantitative and qualitative DNA species testing by means of real-time PCR, fish species determination and traceability systems that help in tracing meat back to an animal, thus addressing a chain of testing needs.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Growing international trade of meat products

3.2. Rising product demand for processed meat products

3.3. Availability of advanced food testing methods in the industry

Chapter 4. Meat Testing Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Meat Testing Segmentation Analysis

…..

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Eurofins

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Intertek

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Elisa Technologies

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. ALS Laboratories

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Primier Analytical Services

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Campden BRI

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.7. Romer Labs

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.8. Symbio Laboratories

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

Continued….



