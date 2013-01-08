MEBank.com.au Wants to Make Banking Fairer with a Wide Range of Low-Cost Financial Products

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Over the last few years, the banking industry has experienced an increasing amount of scrutiny. The 2008 financial crisis exposed banking fraud at the highest level, and today, powerful international banks often stifle competition at the local level.



But one bank wants to return banking to its trustworthy roots. MEBank.com.au is a 100% Australian-owned APRA-regulated bank that aims to compete with some of the world’s largest banks by offering fairly-priced financial products that appeal to Australians.



ME Bank has been offering low home loan rates since 1994. The bank actively works to negotiate better deals that make sense for average “everyday” Australians. Today, ME Bank offers a wide range of personal banking and business online banking services as well as investing and financial planning options.



A spokesperson for MEBank.com.au explained some of the most popular financial products that ME Bank customers can access:



“ME Bank offers a wide variety of banking services for personal, business, and investment purposes. Our personal banking services include financing for first-time home buyers, refinancing for existing homeowners, as well as traditional banking services like credit cards, transaction accounts, and car financing. Meanwhile, our business and investment accounts offer powerful investment solutions at a fair price.”



In terms of business banking services, ME Bank also offers staff salary packaging, corporate credit cards, and the other financial tools that today’s businesses need in order to be successful. And for individuals looking to invest and increase their net worth, ME Bank also aims to offer high-quality financial planning advice at a price that anyone can afford.



The banks ethos is to fight the injustices of the larger financial institutions. Unlike other banks ME Bank is owned by super funds so all profits are funneled back to the super funds members who in turn are the banks customers. This leaves the bank free from market pressures and allows their pricing to be market leading and their practices to be transparent, with the customer at the heart of everything they do.



About MEBank.com.au

MEBank.com.au is a 100% Australian-owned bank that aims to help customers “bank fairer.” In order to do that, ME Bank advertises attractive interest rates across a wide range of personal banking and business banking solutions. To learn more, please visit: http://www.mebank.com.au