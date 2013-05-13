Mechanical Car Repairs Now Available at Overall Services Auto Body Repair and Paint in Albuquerque NM

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Now more than a car body shop, Overall Services offers mechanical car repair services for clients in Albuquerque NM. Overall Services Auto Body Repair and Paint, one of the leading Albuquerque auto body shops, has announced its new car repair service. Overall Services has been catering to car body works and car paint solutions in Albuquerque since 2008; it is now proud to announce that it also offers mechanical car services like transmission repair and brake repair.



Overall Services has been one of the most sought after auto body shops in Albuquerque and specializes in car repair after a vehicular accident. It also offers quality and affordable scratch, dents and rust repair as well as free car repair estimates in case of accidents. Automobile owners agree that choosing the ideal car body and paint shop after an accident is a very crucial decision. Most car owners don’t know that it is illegal in most states for car insurance companies to direct car owners to a particular auto body shop. Car owners who have been victims of car accidents have the right to choose the body repair shop of their choice.



“There are many large body shops in Albuquerque that your insurance company might refer you to initially. As opposed to these large body shops, we believe that personal attention and care about each detail is what you really need when your car breaks down. We listen to your fears and concerns and we care about you and your car. This is what differentiates us from the large body shops in Albuquerque. “ - says Wayne Overall, owner of Overall Services.



An automobile’s body is not the only part of the vehicle that is damaged in a car accident; the car’s engine, brakes and transmission are likely affected. This is one of the reasons why Overall Services added mechanical services like brake repair, engine repair, transmission repair, shocks and struts, electrical repairs and cooling system repairs to their protfolio.



“The new car repair services will truly enhance our company’s ability to provide total car repair packages to our clients.” says Wayne Overall.



Overall Services has been receiving excellent reviews from their customers. These reviews are reflecting the distinguished services that Wayne Overall and his crew provides to vehicle owners:



- Well-trained technicians and mechanics -- Overall technicians are experts in paint and body works, car mechanical repairs, upholstery repairs, headlight restoration and glass restoration to name a few.

- All works are guaranteed at Overall Services.

- Customers are provided with affordable repair packages.

- Overall Services works with all auto insurance companies in getting the best estimates and complying with the time frame for completion of the repair work.



About Overall Services

Overall Services is an Albuquerque Car Repair, Auto Body & Paint Shop that has been serving satisfied customers for 36 years. With 36 years in the paint and body business Wayne Overall opened up his shop in Albuquerque in Dec of 2008, having just moved back from California.



