Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Mechanical Ventilators Market (Critical Care, Neonatal and Transport & Portable Mechanical Ventilators, and Swivels & Connectors) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019



The global mechanical ventilators market is expected to witness notable growth primarily because of rapid technological innovation in the design and portability of these devices and the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders. In addition, increase in preference of cost deviation by hospitals by transferring long term ventilated patients to home care settings is expected to be another major factor spurring the demand for portable and home care mechanical ventilators. The global market for mechanical ventilation has come a long way since the past two decades and its growth is mainly attributed to the high demand for technologically advanced medical devices in developed markets.



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This report studies the global mechanical ventilators market from the product as well as geographic distribution perspectives. The report categorizes the mechanical ventilators market into three major types namely critical care ventilators, neonatal ventilators, and transport and portable ventilators. Each of these segments have been studied considering the macro and micro environmental factors and their current and future market size (in terms of revenue generation in USD Million) has been analysed for the period 2011 to 2019, considering 2012 as the base year. The market size and forecast of disposables used in each of these devices, namely, swivels and connectors, has also been studied in this report. In addition, the percent growth rate (CAGR) of the overall market and the above segments and sub-segments has been provided in the report for the forecast period 2013 to 2019.



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In terms of geography, the global mechanical ventilators market has been categorized into four major regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The respective market revenue and forecast of all the product segments in the above regions has also been provided in the report, along with their respective CAGR. The market overview section of the report presents a qualitative analysis of the mechanical ventilators market in which the market drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five forces analysis and market attractiveness analysis has been studied.



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The report provides a market share analysis for the leading players in the market in terms of percent share in 2012. A bird’s eye view of the leading players in the mechanical ventilators market has also been provided in the company profiles section of the report. Some of the major market players studied in this report are Acoma Medical Industry Co., Ltd., Bio-Medical Devices International, Inc., Bunnell, Inc., CareFusion Corporation, Covidien PLC, Dräger Medical GmbH, GE Healthcare Ltd., Maquet GmbH & Co. KG, Philips Respironics, Inc., Smiths Medical and Teleflex Incorporated.



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