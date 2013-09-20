Med-Care Solutions Cuts the Process and Waiting Time Short for Medical Reimbursement

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Med-Care Solutions cuts short the process and waiting time for medical reimbursement. Their medical receivables funding options have been providing the most consummate medical receivables financing solution to medical professionals, health care providers, hospitals, trauma centers and surgery centers. They purchase PI and Worker’s Comp accounts receivables without recourse to provide expedient medical funding.



Almost for a decade, they have been making things easier for medical professionals and patients with their medical accounts receivable financing services. By funding medical liens, with medical receivables, funding from them, medical professionals have been getting a helping hand to provide care to the growing segment of uninsured patients. Their medical funding services are quick and one gets the treatment cost reimbursed in just fifteen days.



Being the market leader, they are known to offer quick medical lien funding approvals. They have also been helping physicians to take care of their patients at their facility without worrying about the reimbursement. They continuously update clients with the status of the approval process and when it will be processed.



With their lien-based financing for doctors, they have been helping doctors to successfully get reimbursement for the treatment they have provided. They also help patients who have been injured due to a personal injury accident, including worker’s comp cases. Their services also help to maintain the strong bond between physicians, attorneys and health care facilities who are involved in the case.



About Med-Care Solutions

Med-Care Solutions is the nationwide leader in providing this type of unique financial solution to healthcare facilities and healthcare providers. Through its Lien, LOP and Worker’s Comp Funding Program, it reimburses quality medical care for patients who have been injured as a result of a motor vehicle accident or other type of personal injury accident, including worker’s compensation cases. Med-Care Solutions delivers a fast and effective health care financing solution. Its medical accounts receivable financing program is easy to initiate and delivers immediate bottom-line results.



To know more about them, please visit http://medcaresolutions.us/physicians



Contact Address -:

10120 West Flamingo Road

Suite 4-12, Las Vegas, NV 89147

E-mail: info@medcaresolutions.us

Phone: 877-909-3111 -or- 702-870-4013

Fax: 702-255-4012