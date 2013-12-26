Med-Care Solutions Explains the Basics of Medical Accounts Receivable Financing and Funding

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Med-Care Solutions, one of the most prominent names for offering healthcare facilities with unique financial solutions, explains to novices about the meaning and benefits of medical accounts receivable financing and funding.



The concept of medical receivables financing and funding originated from the absence of one’s health insurance. This solution is meant to address those patients who do not have medical insurance, but are in a need of emergency treatments. This service ensures to help health facilities treat the patient by accelerating cash flow, meet payroll, expand their services and get reimbursed within 15 days.



Med-Care Solution itself has experience of over 10 years in offering medical receivable and funding and financing solutions. The company is well-aware that hospitals are often not able to meet even daily expenses to buy equipment, pay staff salaries, rent, etc. In fact, the overall foundation of Med-Care Solutions was based on addressing these problems. Since then, they are providing fast approvals of funds, easy accessible accounts, generous funding for a wide range of issues, among other services.



The spokesperson for Med-Care Solution says, “We respect the relationship between hospitals and physicians, as well as the relationship between medical practices and the attorneys that refer them to us. We respect the roles that all concerned parties play in the medical receivables and workers comp receivable financing process, and aim to protect the reputation of everyone involved.”



About Med-Care Solutions

Med-Care Solutions is the nationwide leader in providing this type of unique financial solution to healthcare facilities and healthcare providers. Through its Lien, LOP and Worker’s Comp Funding Program, it reimburses quality medical care for patients who have been injured as a result of a motor vehicle accident or other type of personal injury accident, including worker’s compensation cases. Med-Care Solutions delivers a fast and effective health care financing solution. Its medical accounts receivable financing program is easy to initiate and delivers immediate bottom-line results.



To know more about them, please visit http://medcaresolutions.us/.



Contact Details:

Address: 10120 West Flamingo Road, Suite 4-12, Las Vegas, NV 89147 | E-mail: info@medcaresolutions.us | Phone: 877-909-3111 -or- 702-870-4013 | Fax: 702-255-4012