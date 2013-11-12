Med-Care Solutions Offers Medical Receivable Financing for Healthcare Facilities

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Med-care Solutions, a renowned medical finance expert in the US, is now offering medical receivable financing for healthcare facilities. These financing options are the best alternative to time-taking loans, and their objective is to ensure that the facility receives the requisite money when they need it the most, and, in a shorter-period of time.



Being unable to obtain sufficient working capital is one of the most frustrating circumstances healthcare facilities deal with. These situations arise when treatment is offered to a person who doesn’t have health insurance to pay for his/her medical expenses, and is being treated on a medical lien basis – a written agreement between a patient and their doctor which makes the former liable to pay their medical expenses later.



“In such cases, the healthcare facility has to wait for years to receive their payment,” states a spokesperson for Med-Care Solutions. “Our agency specializes in buying personal injury liens and providing quick approval and funding of these lien-based receivables, including implant liens. Victims of personal injury accidents can get the care they need, and your hospital gets quick payment for the personal injury lien. Everybody wins!”



He also speaks about the benefits that come with medical receivable financing. “A medical facility,” he states, “can increase its market share, eliminate collection risks, and accelerate the cash flow with workers comp receivable financing; eventually reducing the overall cost.”



About Med-Care Solutions

Med-Care Solutions is the nationwide leader in providing this type of unique financial solution to healthcare facilities and healthcare providers. Through its Lien, LOP and Worker’s Comp Funding Program, it reimburses quality medical care for patients who have been injured as a result of a motor vehicle accident or other type of personal injury accident, including worker’s compensation cases. Med-Care Solutions delivers a fast and effective health care financing solution. Its medical accounts receivable financing program is easy to initiate and delivers immediate bottom-line results.



To know more about them, please visit http://medcaresolutions.us/physicians.



Contact Details:

Address: 10120 West Flamingo Road, Suite 4-12, Las Vegas, NV 89147 | E-mail:info@medcaresolutions.us | Phone: 877-909-3111 -or- 702-870-4013 | Fax: 702-255-4012