MedAssets, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

An investigation on behalf of investors in NASDAQ:MDAS shares over potential securities laws violations by MedAssets, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of MedAssets, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of MedAssets, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAS) concerning whether certain statements about MedAssets' business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



While MedAssets, Inc. reported that its annual Revenue rose from $279.66million in 2008 to $578.27million in 2011, its Net Income fell from $10.84million in 2008, respectively $19.95million in 2009 to a Net Loss of $32.12million in 2010 and a Net Loss of $15.49million in 2011.



Shares of MedAssets, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAS) rose from as low as $10.70 in November 2008 to as high $24.73 per share on June 18, 2010.



NASDAQ:MDAS shares dropped from $20.90 per share on Feb. 18, 2011 to $14.06 per share on Feb. 25, 2011 and continued to decline to as low as $9.25 per share on December 30, 2011.



NASDAQ:MDAS shares reached $14.10 per share in February 2012 but fell to under $12 in May 2012.



On May 29, 2012, NASDAQ:MDAS shares closed at $11.52 per share.



