MedCentral Hospice Honors Five Community Member at Tenth Annual a Midsummer's Night Fundraiser

MedCentral Hospice honored five Richland County residents for their selfless community support at their Tenth Annual A Midsummer's Night fundraiser on Friday, July 27, 2012 at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center. MedCentral Hospice is a service of MedCentral Health System—the largest medical provider between Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio specializing in Ohio heart health and cancer care.



For the past 30 years, MedCentral Hospice has been extending MedCentral Cancer Care’s experience and compassion from the hospital to the home for cancer patients facing end-of life illnesses along with their families. Like MedCentral Hospice, MedCentral Cancer Care is a service of MedCentral Health System. The Ohio cancer center offers the most current diagnostic procedures, treatments and research protocols to patients throughout North Central Ohio.



As a beacon of compassion and community support, MedCentral Hospice takes time each year to honor members of the North Central Ohio community that have given back in profound ways. The MedCentral Hospice annual A Midsummer’s Night fundraiser honored five of those residents on Friday, July, 27, 2012 at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center. “The event gives us an opportunity to honor those people that have gone above and beyond in terms of ceaselessly giving from the heart,” said a MedCentral Hospice spokesperson.



The five residents honored this year include Grand Honorary Chairs Dr. Blake Wagner Sr., Dr. Blake Wagner Jr. and Blake Wagner III. Dr. Blake Wagner Sr. is the visionary who started MedCentral’s Hospice 30 years ago. Blake Wagner III has created short films that help young college students with stress reduction and grieving the loss of a loved one. MedCentral Hospice cared for Dr. Wagner Jr.’s wife, Susan, who passed away in July 2010.



In addition to the Wagner’s, The Ralph Phillips Caring Spirit Award was presented to Marilou Schwan who has been instrumental in the creation of local parks and recreational sites as well as food and clothing support for the needy. The Ultimate Caregiver Award went to James “Jimi” Funk who learned to be a strong participant in his wife Barbara’s care during her illness.



The cancer Ohio specialists of MedCentral Cancer Care offer chemotherapy, biotherapy, cancer clinical trials and cancer symptom management—all from their outpatient unit. The MedCentral Cancer Care team includes specialized physicians, nurses who are nationally certified in oncology, dietitians, pharmacists, occupational and physical therapists, social workers and enterostomal therapists to name a few. The Ohio state cancer center also offers two fully-staffed healing environments for patients: a 22-bed inpatient facility and a seven-bed outpatient clinic. For more information on MedCentral Health System, please visit http://medcentral.org



About MedCentral Health System

As the largest medical provider between Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, MedCentral Health System is comprised of two general, acute care hospitals with specialization in cardiac and cancer care. The health system also features comprehensive neurological services, Rapid Response walk-in medical center, MedCentral WorkAbleTM industrial health and safety services, MedCentral Home Care & Hospice as well as laboratory sites at both hospitals. In addition, they provide Rapid Response and three satellites, diagnostic imaging services at both hospitals as well as two free-standing Express Imaging Centers.