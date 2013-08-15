Medcom, Inc. Wins Four CINDY Awards

Cypress, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- MedCom-Trainex, a leading producer and distributor of healthcare education for the nursing and patient communities, is pleased to announce itself as the recipient of four CINDY (“Cinema in Industry”) awards. These prestigious awards are given to filmmakers and organizations that have produced programs achieving the very highest levels of excellence in production value and message effectiveness.



The company received awards for several healthcare videos, including a gold award for Violence in Healthcare Part 1: Empowering You to Be Prepared!, a silver award for Diabetes in Clinical Practice, a silver award for Intravenous Therapy: Basics and Venipuncture, and a silver award for Preventing Bloodborne Infections: Bloodborne Viruses.



MedCom produces educational materials for healthcare professionals, patients, students entering the healthcare industry and others utilizing expert input from notable healthcare organizations including the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins Hospital and the American Dental Association, among others. Medcom’s exhaustive list of education topics covers everything from anatomy and physiology to compliance issues to gerontology and violence in healthcare.



MedCom is pleased to have been recognized for its contributions to the medical community with the CINDY awards. For further information about Medcom-Trainex, visit http://www.medcomrn.com/ or call 800-541-0253.



About MedCom-Trainex

For 50 years Medcom-Trainex has been producing award-winning education videos for nurses and providing continuing education services for the medical community both in print and online, all developed with the input of working healthcare professionals. Our catalog includes information for nurses, home health care professionals, patients, medical assistants and dental professionals, and MedCom’s extensive online learning management system includes unlimited access to more than 1,000 online courses.