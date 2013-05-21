Medcom Is Pleased to Now Offer the Medicating Children Series Course

Cypress, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Medcom, one of the leading providers of education videos for nurses, is excited to announce the arrival of its newest course. The Medicating Children Series Course is a must-have for healthcare professionals who need to learn about administering medication to children.



In order to be effective and safe with children, nurses need to learn the proper knowledge and techniques for administering medication. The Medicating Children Series Course is a two-part series that was specifically designed to show healthcare providers the safest, gentlest, and least intrusive methods of administering pediatric medication to children of a variety of ages. The course delves into topics like how to prevent errors, which precautions to take, and what the precise instructions are for administering optic, nasal, oral, ophthalmic, and rectal medications to children.



In addition to its new children’s healthcare video for nurses, Medcom offers a number of other videos on a range of important topics. Its online medical training offerings include nursing education videos, dental products, patient education, home care products, long-term care products, and more. According to a spokesperson for the company, “We are the largest producer/distributor of nursing assistant skills video programs in North America, with five regional offices and more than 500 video, print, and CD-ROM titles.” With the emergence of new technology, the company shows no signs of slowing down its production of indispensable content for customers.



