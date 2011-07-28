MedcomSoft Record v5.0 Growing in Physician Satisfaction

Ebensburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2011 -- MedcomSoft Record v5.0, the award-winning EMR and PM software solution, continues to rank highly among its growing user base for interoperability and robust feature set. MedcomSoft Record is a single EMR solution for total office automation designed to meet the needs of ambulatory practices.



Physician practices do not function in a healthcare vacuum. Consequently, interoperability with hospital systems, laboratories and medical devices is an equal priority to an EMR’s functionality as is freedom from paper charts. True interoperability is one of the standout features that make Record among the highest rated EMR systems with HL7, ANSI X12, NCPDP, ASTM [CCR] standards compatibility.



More than just compendiums for reference, physicians need intuitive systems that can automatically bring highly specific decision support to the physician’s fingertips. Record’s MEDCIN medical vocabulary includes more than 250,000 clinical data elements to capture clinical concepts for a homogeneous health record. “We designed Record with the help of physicians so that the software would not only be robust with vast interoperability and usability, but also work in the ways that fit a physician’s thought processes,” said MedcomSoft’s Director of Operations Sarah Miller.



The software’s data mining system creates complex queries supporting unlimited combinations of data elements including demographic and clinical chart data, drugs, ICD, CPT and user defined codes. These all work together with the world’s most comprehensive disease management system to provide true clinical decision support.



The software’s flexible patient registration, integrated patient demographic/scheduler and extensive referrals and authorization capability are among the best in the industry. A fully integrated patient portal connects to patients for appointment requests, patient chart viewing, medication renewals, health maintenance alerts, referral requests and more.



Comprehensive and up-to-the-minute rules-compliant charge capture and coding of billing information improves accuracy as it minimizes claims rejection and maximizes income. The software also features real-time insurance eligibility checking, electronic claim scrubbing and validation, online insurance claim submission, electronic remittance and reconciliation of accounts, batch processing and extensive reporting.



Clinical documentation is flexible, comprehensive and easily customizable with full integration with the MEDCIN clinical vocabulary. An enterprise-level security system assures HIPAA compliance and patient peace of mind.



The MedcomSoft implementation and training methodology allows rapid deployment and minimal practice disruption while the software’s ONC certification for "Meaningful Use" ensures practices can take advantage of reimbursement initiatives and compliance benchmarks of the HITECH Act. “The goal of Record is to maximize work environment efficiencies so physicians can see more patients while maintaining relaxed patient flows,” said Lobb. That sets the stage for a profitable practice and improved clinical outcomes for patients.” For more information on MedcomSoft Record, please visit http://www.medcomsoft.com.