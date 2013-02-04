Meddealz.com: E-Marketplace for Buying & Selling of Medical Equipments

Perry, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Our healthcare industry is developing on an exponential scale worldwide and the main reason behind this is the tremendous technological and scientific advancements in the field of medical equipment manufacturing. Today we have more advanced medical supplies and equipments to treat diseases and therefore combating diseases has become much easier.



This explains why in the modern times the gross mortality rate has dropped to such an extent when compared to the earlier times. To offer quality treatment and healthcare services to patients, hospitals and all big and small healthcare organizations should make sure that they use the best quality medical equipments, medical supplies and also parts for the equipments while treating patients. One online site that serves as an excellent platform for the different vendors of medical equipments, supplies and parts allowing them to market their goods to global customers 24/7 is Meddealz.com.



The different hospitals or healthcare organizations that are in need of medical supplies or equipments can connect with these vendors through Meddealz.com and place bulk orders to meet their needs. The site in other words serves as an online marketplace for medical equipment , supplies and parts offering cost-effective deals to those who visit the site and buy from the vendors who list their products on the site.



Furthermore many hospitals and healthcare organizations have a good lot of used medical equipments which they would want to replace. They too can list these second-hand equipments on Meddealz.com for sale. In this way they will definitely get rid of their second-hand equipments in exchange of a reasonable price.



One big advantage of this online marketplace is that it’s absolutely free. Here buyers meet sellers without paying a single penny to the site. The site helps in creating a strong network between Vendors and the End users so that both the parties can function together. The site has sections like GE Parts, Philips parts, LORAD parts, Siemens parts, TOSHIBA parts, parts by function, parts by manufacturer and so on. A buyer by visiting the site will browse the parts or equipments he requires, select the product or products, add to the shopping cart, and make payment via PayPal, Purchase Order or Credit Card If the price of the product he has selected is negotiable, he can still add the product to his shopping cart. The vendor will get notified by this and will contact buyer to negotiate on the price. A seller simply needs to sign up with Meddealz.com, create account and begin listing his goods.



‘I run a healthcare centre in my town. I purchased great medical supplies at highly affordable prices through this amazing site Meddealz.com’ says a happy buyer. For more info visit www.meddealz.com



About Meddealz.com

Meddealz.com provides a platform for Medical Equipment vendors to offer and market their products worldwide 24/7. In addition, we help Health Organizations reach sources of Medical Equipment and parts cost effectively, in addition to sell their used systems. Our Engine creates a network for Vendors and End users to work together.



All Meddealz.com services are totally Free for both Sellers and Buyers."



Contact:

Meddealz.com

Call: 1 (866) 446-7456

admin@medpartsale.com

http://www.meddealz.com/