Medex Supply Launches Think Pink Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Breast Cancer affects millions of women around the world every year, and even with the best technology and surgical procedures, still manages to account for 7.3% of cancer related deaths. Most could be prevented through early diagnosis and treatment, but it all starts with awareness. New York medical site for hospitals Medex Supply is starting its own Think Pink initiative to encourage doctors to help raise awareness of breast cancer, including donating a percentage of their profits on pink items to cancer research.



Medex Supply carries a complete range of medical, surgical and durable supplies for hospitals and doctors surgeries, selling everything from stethoscopes to scalpels, oximeters to orthopedic supplies. An ideal site for doctors, the online cataloge comes replete with high quality imagery, detailed product description and fast and secure payment and delivery options to ensure staff are supported and have the tools they need to do their jobs.



The Think Pink campaign offers pink scrubs, pink nitrite gloves, pink stethoscopes and more, with 11% off using the coupon code PINK 11, whereupon a dollar will be donated to breast cancer research. Visitors simply enter ‘pink’ into the search box to find hundreds of items offered in the campaign.



A spokesperson for Medex Supply explained, “The Think Pink project was created when we discovered that our pink items were actually among our best sellers, from scrubs to surgical gloves. Already popular among nursing staff, we aim to get doctors and surgeons to embrace the color too in order to help fund breast cancer research and treatment. There have been amazing advances in the screening, treatment and survival rates around breast cancer but the threat is still present, and more can be done. Medex Supply are proud to throw our name in alongside those relentlessly fighting breast cancer.”



About Medex Supply

With one of the largest catalogs of medical, surgical, and diagnostic supplies available online, Medex Supply can provide all the medical equipment necessary to ensure a healthy, safe, and sterile environment. Their large selection, market leading prices, prompt shipping, and friendly, knowledgeable customer service makes Medex Supply a #1 favorite with universities, hospitals, doctors, nurses, schools, laboratories, government agencies, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.medexsupply.com/