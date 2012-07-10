Medford Fitness Currently Offering a Free 14 Day Trial Membership

Medford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Gyms in Medford NJ, particularly Medford Fitness is currently offering a free 14 day trial membership program. Interested customers can use their club, swim, take classes, and work out during their free trial membership. Their club features an expansive and wide open fitness floor; a four lane heated indoor swimming pool, large group exercise rooms, and much more.



Gyms in Shamong, Marlton, Vincentown NJ like Medford Fitness which is over 36,000 square feet and has recently undergone numerous major facility renovations. Members can make use of their state-of-the-art fitness floor that currently has over fifty pieces of cardio equipment, thirty pin select machines, thirty free weight machines, and two functional training areas. Their group fitness room is over 1,600 square feet, and the spinning/indoor cycling room has twenty bikes which is also the most in the local area. The heated four lane indoor swimming pool and two racquetball courts are also the only ones within ten miles of Personal Training Medford NJ.



Individual twelve month memberships are available with a $0.00 enrollment fee and a $35.00 per month (plus tax) payment each month after which includes complete access. Daily passes are also available for non-member guests for $20.00. Members of Medford Fitness may also bring in guests for a reduced daily fee of $10.00. Guests must be at least 18 years old, but those guests who are 17 and under must have a parent or guardian present to sign a guest registration/waiver.



About Medford Fitness

With a focus on providing members with fast, convenient, and affordable workouts in clean, comfortable locations that are close to home, medfordfitness.com has been under New Ownership since December, 2010 and has undergone major facility improvements in the past few months. They are a family-oriented fitness center with programs available for infants through seniors and everyone in between. For more information, please visit www.medfordfitness.com.