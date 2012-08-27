Medford Fitness Now Giving Away Trial Memberships

Medford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- Medford Fitness has announced that they will be giving away 30 day trial memberships for potential members, celebrating their newly renovated location in New Jersey. People looking for a Medford Fitness has announced are encouraged to enroll because of the free amenities that come with the trial membership. People will have group exercise classes, spinning classes, personal trainers, a heated indoor pool and nursery available to them without purchase for 30 days.



The Medford Fitness Club is over 36,000 square feet and has undergone major facility renovations in the past few months. The fitness floor has over 50 pieces of cardio equipment, 30 pin select machines, 30 free-weight machines and two functional training areas. Their group fitness room is over 1,600 square feet and the spinning/indoor cycling room has 20 bikes, which is the largest in the area. Medford Fitness also provides a heated 4 lane indoor swimming pool and 2 racquet ball courts.



Elaine F. had this to say about how much her life has changed since joining Medford Fitness: "I have a back problem and I trust Tim's judgment in giving us a good workout without getting hurt. Tim is extremely knowledgeable and devises routines that are fresh and exciting. I talked to my husband into exercising with me. We all enjoyed the club so much, that this summer it will be a family activity. We all feel better and my back has improved so much my doctor told me to keep doing what I have been doing. I can stand straighter and walk for hours without being in pain. The staff has been great. They are so friendly and helpful that it makes you feel like you are really part of the club."



About Medford Fitness

The Medford Fitness Club has been under New Ownership since December, 2010 and has undergone major facility improvements in the past few months. They are a family-oriented fitness center with programs available for infants through seniors and everyone in between. They are represented by members in various counties within NJ including Marlton, Burlington, Southampton and Vincetown.