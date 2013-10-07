Medi-Puff Vaporizer Pen Emerges as Preferred Alternative

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Medi-Puff Vaporizer Pen introduced by Puffnuggs.com a few days ago, has become a preferred alternative for capturing dry herbs among users across the globe. Sources confirmed that demand of the pen has risen tremendously and the same is likely to continue in the times to come as well. The product works effectively for dry herbs, oil and wax.



When contacted, Jack, a representative of the company said, “Yes the pen is in demand and we are very happy about it. We believe that the main reason behind the success of the pen is features it provides to the users. We hope that it would help many more people in future as well”.



Sources confirmed that pen features all the latest technologies related to the field and is the reason why it is being considered superior to other alternatives as present in the market by the experts of the field. The look of vaporizer pen is smooth and classy. The product comes with a rubber black coating. Readers may view the functions and features of the pen on YouTube as well by visiting the link http://youtu.be/OP1EXsJ7dvE.



The representative added, “Medi-Puff Portable Vaporizer Pen provides a healthy alternative to smoking as most of the unsafe elements are filtered out.” The pen comes with a number of other tools includes battery and LCD, ceramic heating chamber for dry herbs, oil chamber, chamber connector rubber mouthpiece, USB charger, wall adapter, packing tool, cleaning brush tool, oil containers and mesh filter among others.



When one person smokes a cigarette, there is an 88 percent chance that the combusted smoke gases contain harmful elements; confirms a report released by a renowned health journal. Some of the potential health risks associated with the same includes heart strokes, lung cancer and depression among others.



Some of the other offerings by the company include afterburner - cloud wax vaporizer, VHit oil vaporizer pen kit, vapor dome -wax vaporizer kit and sneak a vape metal pipe to name of a few.



About Puffnuggs.com

Puffnuggs.com is a USA based company that produces pen vaporizer kits. The Company has been in business for over a year now.



Contact Information

Contact Person: James Pendrix

Contact Number: 1-540-384-4777

Email: sales@puffnuggs.com

Website: http://www.puffnuggs.com/

Address: Puff Nuggs, 345 N. Bay St #3, San Francisco, CA 92308