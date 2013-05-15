Medi-Solve to Showcase Medical Device Coatings at MD&M East Show in Philadelphia

Natick, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Medi-Solve Coatings, LLC, a leading hydrophilic coating formulator and coating solution provider for the medical device, biomedical and cosmetic industries is exhibiting at the upcoming MD&M East Show at booth 3091.



Medi-Solve Coatings is a major supplier of royalty free custom formulated hydrophilic coating fluids for medical devices, biomedical, cosmetic and other commercial applications. As highly regarded coatings experts, with over 60 years of industry experience, Medi-Solve Coatings uses its in-depth understanding of medical coatings device requirements to develop innovative solutions for its customers.



Medi-Solve Coatings will feature its latest proprietary coating technology under the AquaCoat® technology platform offering outstanding durability while maintaining a high level of lubricity and low particulate count. Internal testing shows the same outstanding coating properties well past 50 abrasion cycles. Also within the AquaCoat® technology platform are coatings that can be formulated to provide drug-delivery or have antimicrobial resistance. Medi-Solve Coatings has its own in-house radio-frequency (RF) plasma capability enabling sample cleaning, surface modification or plasma surface treating prior to coating application. RF plasma treatment capability further improves biocompatibility and biofunctionality within coating processes, as it enables coatings to be applied to any polymeric devices without the need for expensive solvent based primers or multi-layer coatings. Medi-Solve Coatings also has the capability to coat medical devices in its Class 8 controlled environment. As an added feature, Medi-Solve Coatings provides formulation and filling operations for a customer’s specific needs. For more information, please visit their website - http://www.medisolvecoatings.com.



The MD&M West Trade Show is the world’s largest Medical OEM event. It is a gathering where one can find resources to solve even the toughest of medical device design engineering, prototyping, manufacturing, assembly, and packaging challenges. Attendees are from around the world and include engineers, R&D, design and manufacturing professionals from not only the Med-Tech industry but also from aerospace, electronics, automation, plastics, and robotics.



About Medi-Solve Coatings, LLC

About Katahdin Industries, Inc

Katahdin Industries, Inc. (http://www.katahdin-inc.com) provides high tolerance coating applications and specialized metal finishing technology and services to the medical device and industrial markets through platform-focused subsidiaries. Katahdin’s coating operations are conducted through Precision Coating Company, Inc., (www.precisioncoating.com) one of the largest fluoropolymer coating applicators in the world, specializing in PTFE and Teflon® coating applications in the medical device market, and Medi-Solve Coatings, LLC, (www.medisolvecoatings.com) a provider of hydrophilic lubricious coatings to medical device companies. A separate co-located company, Precision Fabric (www.precisionfabric.com), is a worldwide distributor and converter of PTFE coated fabrics, tapes and belts. Specialized metal finishing services are conducted through DCHN, LLC (www.d-chn.com), an industry leader in technical aluminum anodizing, electro-polish and passivation, and other related services. Sanford Process Corporation (www.sanfordprocess.com) provides hard coat anodizing solutions, as well as licenses the company’s intellectual property, to a range of well known OEMS and their prime subcontractors worldwide, with an increasing presence in Korea and China.