Media Advisory: Skeptical About Cell Phones and Health?

Teton Village, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Media Advisory from The Commonwealth Club - the nation’s premier public affairs forum

Press Conference Immediately Following Event



SPEAKERS:

Maxwell Anderson, Berkeley City Council Member

Lisa Bailey, M.D., Breast Surgeon; Former President, American Cancer Society, California

Ronald D. Balassanian, M.D., Pathologist, UCSF

Frank Clegg, Former President, Microsoft, Canada; Founder, Canadians for Safe Technology

Devra Davis, Ph.D., MPH, Visiting Scholar, Goldman School of Public Policy, Center for Environmental Policy, UC Berkeley; President, Environmental Health Trust

Susan Downs, M.D., MPH, Staff Psychiatrist, San Francisco General Hospital

Suleyman Kaplan, Ph.D, M.Sc., Chair, Dept. of Embryology, Ondokuz Mayis U., Turkey

Dariusz Leszczynski, Ph.D., D.Sc., Research Prof., Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority

Joel Moskowitz, Ph.D., Director, Center for Family and Community Health, Public Health UC Berkeley

Michael O’Hare, Ph.D., Professor, Goldman School of Public Policy, UC Berkeley

Hugh Taylor, M.D., Ph.D., Chief. Obstetrics and Gynecology, Prof of Medicine, Yale

Gunnar Heuser, M.D. Ph.D. Fellow American College of Neurology

Representative, San Francisco Department of the Environment



TITLE: Skeptical about Cell Phones and Health?



DATE: Monday, Dec. 9, 2013



TIME: 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM PT, Registration begins at 11:00 A.M.



PLACE: SF Club office, 595 Market Street, 2nd Floor (BART/Muni: Montgomery St. station)



PRICE: $32 non-members, MEMBERS FREE, $10 students (with valid ID)

Lunch will be provided to the first 70 people who register



To buy tickets call 415/597-6705 or register at http://www.commonwealthclub.org



CONTACT:

Riki Rafner,

Director of Media/PR,

415-597-6712,

rrafner@commonwealthclub.org

Janet Vasquez, Public Relations,

Environmental Health Trust

212/645-5498



Media interested in attending should please RSVP by 11 am day of event and please bring business card to event.



Experts in embryology, epidemiology, neurology, breast cancer, telecommunications and exposure modeling to cell phone radiation join a roundtable on hot topics in experimental and human research to discuss current U.S. and international policy developments on cell phone radiation. These industry and technical panelists will review the latest human evidence on increased risks of cell phone radiation, including a case series report on breast cancer in women who have kept cell phones in their bras. They will also discuss newly published reports that animals exposed prenatally to cell phone radiation develop damaged brains, testes and attention deficit behaviors. They will explain why the Federal Communications Commission is seeking advice on whether to change its 18-year-old approach to cell phones and share the latest warnings from cell phone manufacturers about safer ways to use phones. They will also discuss recent French, Turkish, Finnish and Israeli government advisories on cell phones.



The program is carried out by the Commonwealth Club in association with Environmental Health Trust; Center for Family and Community Health, School of Public Health, Center for Environmental Public Policy, Goldman School of Public Policy, UC Berkeley; Honorary Consulate for Turkey of San Francisco; Ondokuz Mayis University