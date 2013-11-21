Media Advisory: Skeptical About Cell Phones and Health?

Teton Village, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- Media Advisory from The Commonwealth Club - the nation’s premier public affairs forum
Press Conference Immediately Following Event
SPEAKERS:
Maxwell Anderson, Berkeley City Council Member
Lisa Bailey, M.D., Breast Surgeon; Former President, American Cancer Society, California
Ronald D. Balassanian, M.D., Pathologist, UCSF
Frank Clegg, Former President, Microsoft, Canada; Founder, Canadians for Safe Technology
Devra Davis, Ph.D., MPH, Visiting Scholar, Goldman School of Public Policy, Center for Environmental Policy, UC Berkeley; President, Environmental Health Trust
Susan Downs, M.D., MPH, Staff Psychiatrist, San Francisco General Hospital
Suleyman Kaplan, Ph.D, M.Sc., Chair, Dept. of Embryology, Ondokuz Mayis U., Turkey
Dariusz Leszczynski, Ph.D., D.Sc., Research Prof., Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority
Joel Moskowitz, Ph.D., Director, Center for Family and Community Health, Public Health UC Berkeley
Michael O’Hare, Ph.D., Professor, Goldman School of Public Policy, UC Berkeley
Hugh Taylor, M.D., Ph.D., Chief. Obstetrics and Gynecology, Prof of Medicine, Yale
Gunnar Heuser, M.D. Ph.D. Fellow American College of Neurology
Representative, San Francisco Department of the Environment
TITLE: Skeptical about Cell Phones and Health?
DATE: Monday, Dec. 9, 2013
TIME: 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM PT, Registration begins at 11:00 A.M.
PLACE: SF Club office, 595 Market Street, 2nd Floor (BART/Muni: Montgomery St. station)
PRICE: $32 non-members, MEMBERS FREE, $10 students (with valid ID)
Lunch will be provided to the first 70 people who register
To buy tickets call 415/597-6705 or register at http://www.commonwealthclub.org
CONTACT:
Riki Rafner,
Director of Media/PR,
415-597-6712,
rrafner@commonwealthclub.org
Janet Vasquez, Public Relations,
Environmental Health Trust
212/645-5498
Media interested in attending should please RSVP by 11 am day of event and please bring business card to event.
Experts in embryology, epidemiology, neurology, breast cancer, telecommunications and exposure modeling to cell phone radiation join a roundtable on hot topics in experimental and human research to discuss current U.S. and international policy developments on cell phone radiation. These industry and technical panelists will review the latest human evidence on increased risks of cell phone radiation, including a case series report on breast cancer in women who have kept cell phones in their bras. They will also discuss newly published reports that animals exposed prenatally to cell phone radiation develop damaged brains, testes and attention deficit behaviors. They will explain why the Federal Communications Commission is seeking advice on whether to change its 18-year-old approach to cell phones and share the latest warnings from cell phone manufacturers about safer ways to use phones. They will also discuss recent French, Turkish, Finnish and Israeli government advisories on cell phones.
The program is carried out by the Commonwealth Club in association with Environmental Health Trust; Center for Family and Community Health, School of Public Health, Center for Environmental Public Policy, Goldman School of Public Policy, UC Berkeley; Honorary Consulate for Turkey of San Francisco; Ondokuz Mayis University