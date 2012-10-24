Media Agency Media Powers Exceeds 2012 Revenue Projections by the End of Q3

Roswell, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- In a time when budgets are tight and companies are constantly searching for ways to get more for less, 2012 has been a banner year for media agency Media Powers. As one of the top advertising agencies in the nation, Media Powers has exceeded their 2012 projected revenue goals by the end of the third quarter. The company has been able to accomplish this feat by consistently offering top-notch media, marketing and advertising solutions and always aiming to exceed client expectations.



Given the current state of the economy, it is more important than ever for businesses to make sure they are spending their marketing dollars wisely and concisely. This is accomplished by targeting the right customers, in the optimal medium, at the right time.



The experienced media planners at Media Powers specialize in assessing a client’s needs and determining the best and most effective use of their marketing budget. From media research and planning to placement and optimization, Media Powers believes in focusing on a positive return for each client’s advertising dollars. As such, they have received numerous accolades from past clients for consistently delivering results.



According to a Marketing Manager with a health and nutrition products company, “Media Powers listened to our needs and put together a media plan that surpassed our expectations; we made the right choice choosing to work with them.”



And a Chief Marketing Officer who used Media Powers for direct response advertising said, “As promised, Media Powers has delivered efficient rates for both our broadcast and print needs. But most importantly, their ability to handle last minute changes to fit our crazy schedule has been invaluable.”



Unlike other advertising marketing agencies, Media Powers does not require clients to sign any long-term contracts or pay any retainer fees or hourly service charges. Rather, clients only pay when Media Powers places their advertising space.



For more information about Media Powers and the company’s wide range of superior media, advertising and marketing services, visit http://www.mediapowers.net



About Media Powers

Specializing in media research, planning, placement and optimization, Media Powers is one of the nation’s top advertising agencies. The company offers clients the highest level of business ethics, morality and integrity when dealing with their valuable brand identity. Due to the Media Powers’ negotiation tactics, strong relationships and payment history, clients can also enjoy some of the best ad rates, added value opportunities and premium media placements available.