Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market Set to Witness Surge in Demand over the Forecast Period 2019 -2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market- Introduction



Broadcasters and media agencies are seeing a continuous increase in content, leading to the need for solutions which improve internal file sharing and saving capabilities. Media asset management (MAM) solutions provide the ability to control who can access files, and where and how the user wants to save the files, resulting in easy retrieval of files to ensure the best possible outcome from them.



Media asset management (MAM) solutions are used by broadcasters, film production companies, and television networks to ensure smooth flow of operations, with required accuracy and security.



Companies in the media asset management (MAM) solutions market are taking efforts to introduce advanced solutions in order to increase revenue opportunities for users. Due to the advancements offered by companies in media asset management (MAM) solutions, the demand is expected to grow at a high rate.



Asia pacific region is expected to dominate the media asset management (MAM) solutions market in terms of growth rate, due to the continuous growth in the number of broadcast and media industry in the region.



Increase in video adoption to fuel the demand for media asset management (MAM) solutions



In the current scenario, video content captures a major part of the over global internet traffic according to a Cisco 2019 report. Online video is projected to be responsible for four-fifths of global Internet traffic. Cisco states that the dramatic increase is not only driven by increased popularity of OTT video streaming services, but also by the number of people expected to be connected by 2019. Over half the planet (around 3.9 billion people) are likely to have access to the Internet by that time; however, the number of devices able to access the web is expected to be three times as high as the global population.



These statistics of growing video adoption also highlights the growing need for advanced solutions for broadcasters and media facilities to improve efficiency in operations by streamlining the workflow.



Media asset management (MAM) solutions provide easy access and sharing of videos and images in any format, saves the files at a central location, and controls the access from various teams and people.



Demand for media asset management (MAM) solutions is expected to grow at a high pace due to these advantages offered by them



Growing digital advertising to push the demand for media asset management (MAM) solutions (MAM)



Currently, companies are spending more on their websites, digital commerce, and digital advertising than ever before. Not only large enterprises, even small and medium enterprises are shifting from traditional advertising to digital advertising.



Enterprises are spending a considerable percentage of their total advertising budget on various digital advertising solutions. Therefore, the need for media and broadcasting solutions and services for advertisement and data management is significantly high, thus driving the demand for media asset management (MAM) solutions.

North America to dominate the media asset management (MAM) solutions market

North America is expected to dominate the media asset management (MAM) solutions market in terms of market share. Presence of large number of broadcasters and media companies is one of the main reasons for this of North America in media asset management (MAM) solutions market.



The top five players are expected to account for 20% to 25% share of the global media asset management (MAM) solutions market. A few of the key players operating in the global media asset management (MAM) solutions market include:



Dalet SA

MerlinOne

Prime Focus Technologies

Etere

Video Stream Networks S.L.



Global Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market, by Deployment Type

On-premise

On-cloud

Hybrid



Global Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Asia Pacific

South America



