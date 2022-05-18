Media & Entertainment Storage Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: IBM, Microsoft, Google

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Media & Entertainment Storage Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Media & Entertainment Storage market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM Corporation (United States) , Amazon Web Services (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Google LLC (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (China) , Dell Technologies (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States) , Adobe Inc. (United States)



Definition:

Media & Entertainment Storage is basically storage services and solutions specifically designed for players working under media and entertainment such as film production agencies, OTT Platforms, advertising, print media, etc. Especially the digitisation of archives and video of demand services has led to large scale demand of media and entertainment storage. There are different types of storage types provided such as Direct-Attached Storage, Network-Attached Storage and Storage Area Network. But factors which hamper this industry mainly include the rising incidents of cyber-attacks and digital infrastructure limitations. Rising internet connectivity is one of the major factors in driving the demand for Media and Entertainment Storage. Geographically, Asia Pacific and North America are two prominent markets of media and entertainment storage.



Market Trends:

- OTT Platforms are Becoming One of Biggest Consumers of Storage Services and Solutions



Market Drivers:

- Rise of Media and Entertainment Industry

- Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing

- Improvement in Internet Connectivity



Market Opportunities:

- Firms should capitalise on Data Processing and Analysis of Unstructured Data such as Videos and Images

- Digital Supply Chain is Another Excellent Opportunity



The Global Media & Entertainment Storage Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Broadcast, Production and Post-Production, OTT, Advertising, Archiving and Digital Preservation, Others), Deployment Type (On Premise, Cloud, Hybrid), Organisation Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Component (Services, Solutions), Data Storage (Direct-Attached Storage, Network-Attached Storage, Storage Area Network)



Global Media & Entertainment Storage market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Media & Entertainment Storage market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Media & Entertainment Storage market.

- -To showcase the development of the Media & Entertainment Storage market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Media & Entertainment Storage market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Media & Entertainment Storage market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Media & Entertainment Storage market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Media & Entertainment StorageMarket Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Media & Entertainment Storage market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Media & Entertainment Storage Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Media & Entertainment Storage Market Production by Region Media & Entertainment Storage Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Media & Entertainment Storage Market Report:

- Media & Entertainment Storage Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Media & Entertainment Storage Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Media & Entertainment Storage Market

- Media & Entertainment Storage Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2027)

- Media & Entertainment Storage Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2027)

- Media & Entertainment StorageMarket Analysis by Application {Broadcast, Production and Post-Production, OTT, Advertising, Archiving and Digital Preservation, Others}

- Media & Entertainment Storage Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Media & Entertainment Storage Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Media & Entertainment Storage market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Media & Entertainment Storage near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Media & Entertainment Storage market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



