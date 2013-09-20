Media Freeware Launches Highly Anticipated Free Virtual Piano Download

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- The piano is one of the most popular instruments in the world to learn, because it provides both challenge and reward for people at all levels. From chopsticks to ragtime to Rachmaninov, it has proven one of the most versatile and emotionally affecting instruments in the world. Now, Media Freeware have released a free virtual piano download that will turn any Windows PC into a full size keyboard that individuals can play with or program to their hearts content, and even record their compositions to playable MP3 files to share as demos or with friends.



The free virtual piano can be downloaded direct from the Media Freeware website and used immediately with its full set of features, with no premium license waiting on the other side of the install. The program can be downloaded and installed in minutes and can be installed on as many Windows devices as the user wishes, meaning they could even turn their Windows phone or tablet into a touchscreen keyboard.



The benefits of the virtual piano are great and diverse. Parents whose children want to learn to play can give it a try on the computer to see if they’ll stick it out, adults with a passing interest can use the program function to compose their own little ditties, and those with disabilities can use it to overcome problems they might have with dexterity or coordination.



A spokesperson for Media Freeware explained, “The virtual piano provides a great and more importantly free way for individuals to experiment with the piano and see if they can get a feel for it. As well as being a demo for newbies, it provides a great way for experience pianists to create recordings of their own original compositions without having to invest in expensive external recording equipment, as they can program the software using a coded system assigned to the keys. Providing opportunities for all levels is a great way to ensure the software’s popularity.”



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware is a site specialising in providing free software that is both useful and fun. Virtual Piano is a free software that allows you to play and record songs, by simulating a real piano. It has a very stylish interface, displaying a beautiful piano with keys you can click on. All the keys have a code, so you can create your songs more easily. For more information, please visit: http://www.mediafreeware.com/