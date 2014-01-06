Media Freeware Launches Vimeo Downloader to Easily Play Favorite Videos Offline

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Vimeo is a popular alternative to YouTube that is well known for its higher quality of video playback relative to all other formats, allowing them a niche in the market for lovers of high quality video. However, these videos can only be downloaded if the user that published them has given special permission for a button to be added to their video. However, Media Freeware has created a piece of software that means this is no longer a limitation, and users can download as many videos as they like with the new Vimeo video downloader.



The Vimeo Downloader is a powerful but simple to use tool that allows individuals to simply enter the URLs of the Vimeo videos they want to download and let the software handle the rest. The software comes with an unlimited usage license and can be used to download as many videos and users wish, with simultaneous download capabilities. The software can even import lists so that individuals needn’t copy URLs over one by one.



The Vimeo Downloader takes moments to download and install, and is freely available with no restrictions or trial period from the Media Freeware website and is also found at major software sites like CNET.



A spokesperson for Media Freeware explained, “Vimeo is an amazing resource for people who really love video, but those same people want to be able to download the videos they find so they can watch them without the need for an internet connection. We provide this ability so that individuals can enjoy the same high quality videos offline as they do online, making train and subway journeys that much more stimulating and allowing individuals to curate collections that they can show off at parties or when friends come around for the evening.”



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware develop high quality, free to use software that specializes in providing novel solutions to commonly occurring challenges and problems. The developers at Media Freeware are working all the time to release new software solutions through major websites. Their products are always well reviewed by users and reviewers. Their latest release is a Vimeo Downloader. For more information, please visit: http://mediafreeware.com/