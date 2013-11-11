Media Freeware Offers Free FLAC Player

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- USA - Media Freeware specializes in developing various types of user-friendly free media application software. This developer has now introduced a new FLAC Player, which is made available to users via the website download.cnet.com.



Everyone can now play FLAC files smoothly in a convenient manner with the help of this application. Players can control functions like pause, mute, play, speed increase/decrease and others using this software. FLAC Player is made available to customers free of cost at download.cnet.com.



One of the users of FLAC Player says, “This is a well-designed FLAC Player that includes all the necessary things when expecting an audio player, nice playlist options, and nice user interface and of course free.”



The operating systems required for running FLAC Player include Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows NT, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 2000, Windows 98, Windows Me or Windows 2003. The 1.0 version of the free FLAC Player is available in the file size 4.72 MB. The playlist window provided in this application helps users in opening files.



The website says, “You can Add, remove, Move up and Move down your music files and save your playlists to standard m3u files, also you can open playlist files and play them with this player, shuffle function is also available to randomize played list.”



Media Freeware guarantees to deliver the best possible solutions to people in order to get the maximum results. The Free FLAC Player is hosted by CNET, and it has been scanned to eliminate threats from virus and spyware. Unlike other music player applications, the FLAC player stands out with its highly standardized performance and user interface features.



To get more information about Free FLAC Player, visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-FLAC-Player/3000-2139_4-75992741.html



About Media Freeware

Media Freeware is a software development company focused on the production of user-friendly media software and applications. Almost all applications developed by this company are offered to users free of cost.



Media Contact

Media Freeware

Address: Seattle, WA

Email: info@mediafreware.com

URL: www.mediafreeware.com